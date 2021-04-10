 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Home & Design

Register
AdChoices

Quonset houses are a modern spin on pre-fab homes

Developed a century ago for the military, Quonset buildings have gone from farm sheds and postwar homes to modern shells for a new way of living

Matthew Hague
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Robert Iantorno’s Quonset house is distinguished by its great room that takes full advantage of the structure’s 20-foot ceilings.

doublespace photography/The Globe and Mail

To the untrained eye, Robert Iantorno’s home looks like a grain shed. The utilitarian structure, in the small village of Singhamton, Ont., is a domed steel shell with no windows on its long, ridged sides. It wouldn’t be out of place overflowing with tractors and bales of hay in the middle of a farmer’s field.

The agrarian allusion doesn’t bother Iantorno. “I like the simple, pure form,” he says. “And it’s beautiful inside.” That it is. Twenty-foot ceilings soar over an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. Through a single, tall expanse of glass on the south end, sunshine floods the house, bouncing between the smooth concrete floor and the shimmering metal walls. In the greyest parts of winter, light still glows against the honey-hued kitchen cabinetry and mid-century vintage furniture.

Style Advisor April 2021 edition: Get your home ready for warmer weather

Open this photo in gallery

Throughout the space, the texture and colour of the cool metal roof plays against warm wood, smooth concrete and vintage furnishings.

doublespace photography/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

Robert Iantorno and his wife, Maria, work on the Quonset’s mezzanine level.

doublespace photography/The Globe and Mail

This type of dwelling is known as a Quonset house, named for a military base in Rhode Island where they were developed to house soldiers and equipment. Over time, they were modified for agricultural purposes, then houses. Now, thanks to growing interest in prefabricated homes that work generous space and natural light into a more affordable structure, architects are adapting the Quonset for contemporary living.

Story continues below advertisement

Iantorno’s architect, Andy Thomson, embraces the Quonset’s agricultural connotations. In fact, he loves the idea of crafting something rooted in rural pragmatism. “One of my mentors gave me this mantra, which I use all the time,” Thomson says. “He told me to ask myself, what would a farmer do? Farmers have limited resources, limited time and zero interest in unnecessary maintenance. They need to know that what they build will still be standing for generations.”

Such durability was important to Iantorno, who shares the space with his wife, Maria. Like many people who were born in the 1980s, he faced astronomical real estate costs by the time he finished university. It didn’t help that he was originally seeking shelter in his hometown of Toronto, among Canada’s priciest cities. Uninspired by the prospect of splurging to live in a tiny condo where the noise of neighbours echoes through paper-thin walls, he decided to switch up his search and find vacant land north of the city. “I didn’t want to be crushed by mortgage debt,” he says.

Whether you are building in the middle of a city or in the country, erecting a custom home is usually a way to burn through money, not save it. But Iantorno’s house is patterned after his architect’s own cottage in the Outaouais region of Quebec, a house with proven affordability. “My place is about 3,000 square feet and cost about $150,000,” Thomson says. “That’s a similar price to an Air Stream trailer. It helps that I did a lot of the construction myself. If I had had a professional contractor custom build everything, it would have cost closer to $450,000.”

Open this photo in gallery

Iantorno aimed to make construction as sustainable as possible. The house barely needs conventional heating or air conditioning because the walls are so well insulated.

doublespace photography/The Globe and Mail

Like Thomson, Iantorno did a lot of the building work himself, taking pains to ensure his construction was as sustainable as possible. The walls are so well insulated that the structure barely needs conventional heating or air conditioning. “When we found the site, there was nothing on it except for trees and an abandoned lean-to from some hermit,” he says. “Because we were building on virgin land, I wanted to make something really nice – something solid. I think my house will last for another 500 years.”

That kind of longevity is a bit ironic, given the history of Quonset huts. Just over a century ago, Major Peter Norman Nissen, a Canadian-educated British army officer, devised a way to construct impermanent soldier barracks in a matter of hours. His idea, called the Nissen hut, was inspired by a now-demolished armoury he saw while studying engineering at Queen’s University in Ontario. The design involved stretching streets of corrugated steel over a dome of steel ribs.

While Nissen huts were a great way to quickly deploy housing, they left soldiers shivering in the cold and sweating through warm weather. Apparently, there’s a reason no one camps in draughty steel tents.

During the Second World War, the idea was resurrected and improved on by engineers at a military base at Quonset Point, R.I. Instead of a skin of rickety steel laid over metal ribs, the resulting Quonset huts had a simpler construction: the structure and sheathing were blended into a single, prefabricated panel, including a layer of insulation.

Story continues below advertisement

Over 150,000 huts were manufactured during the war, with each costing about $800 ($14,000 in today’s dollars). So many were produced that surplus huts were sold to the public at cost, and used for just about every imaginable purpose, including, of course, farm sheds but also postwar homes. Whole Quonset villages popped up in North America, including one in central Los Angeles that housed 5,000 people in the 1940s. But as postwar prosperity grew, such economical housing was replaced with bungalows on tidy suburban streets. The Quonset village in L.A. was demolished in 1954 to make way for a zoo.

Open this photo in gallery

A campus of affordable Quonset houses called True North was built in 2018 in Detroit.

Handout

Necessity, including circumventing the high housing costs Robert Iantorno has experienced in Toronto, is bringing the Quonset back. There are even new Quonset villages, such as True North, an affordable housing complex that opened in Detroit in 2018.

The austere, military-grade exteriors in True North belie elegant interiors. “There is a wonderful variety you can achieve with the Quonsets,” Edwin Chan, True North’s California-based architect, says. “They have flexible, open floor plans and can be quite tall with mezzanines and lofts. And through the large windows at either end, you can not only bring in a lot of light – a lot of warmth – but create a sense that the surrounding nature continues from the site right into each house. Each one is very humane.”

Open this photo in gallery

Inside True North houses, plywood panels follow the curve of the metal roofs.

Handout

Open this photo in gallery

Outside, windows at the end of each home connect them to nature – and each other.

Handout

Torben Eskerod, an architect at studio VBA in Copenhagen, agrees, having recently designed a Quonset-style country house in Denmark. “There is no strong tradition for Quonset housing in Scandinavia,” he says. “But we are glad our clients went along with this bold idea. The domed section gave our client an extraordinary space. At the same time, it connects to nature and gives an overwhelming experience of light and space inside.”

Open this photo in gallery

Denmark doesn’t have a history of Quonset-style structures, so this example by the firm VBA is a novelty to locals.

Handout

Open this photo in gallery

Architect Torben Eskerod played with ceiling heights to emphasize the home’s volume.

Handout

In 2020, a large Quonset went up on the Queensway in Toronto’s west end. It’s not a house, but a sales centre for a family-focused condo called Reina, which also happens to be Toronto’s first condo with an all-female development team. The structure’s curved façade echoes the rounded shapes of a Quonset. “I got the idea spur of the moment, partly from a contemporary Quonset art gallery I had seen,” Heather Rolleston, principal at the firm BDP Quadrangle, says. “I drew out the idea and almost didn’t want to show it to the client. Part of me wasn’t sure how it would go over. But I also just didn’t want to do another, typical, temporary sales centre. They tend to be all so similar.”

Open this photo in gallery

To up the ante on standard condo showrooms, architecture firm BDP Quadrangle created a Quonset-style sales centre for Urban Capital Property Group’s Reina development in Toronto.

Handout

Open this photo in gallery

Remi Carreiro/Handout

“I loved the idea,” says Taya Cook, Rolleston’s client and director of development at Urban Capital Property Group. “I wouldn’t say the sales centre was cheap because it was a Quonset. It’s still a million-dollar sales centre, partly because we included a lot of custom details, including custom windows. But the open, flexible plan and the overall shape encouraged us to be very creative. Where the curved walls meet the ground, that could be wasted space. We put in a ball pit for kids, which, as a condo for families, says exactly who we are.”

While there are no specific plans for the Reina Quonset following its life as a sales centre, because the structures are modular, it’s possible for them to be moved and reused. There’s no doubt it would be a beautiful starting point for a second home out of the city.

Styling for the Singhampton Quonset house by Cynthia Florek.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies