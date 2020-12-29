 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Home & Design

Register
AdChoices

The future of home decor is green

Gayle MacDonald
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Open Care's Office design were designed to resemble the atmosphere of working at home, using plants as a design strategy.

Handout

Interest in gardening surged during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued through autumn, and even now, in the dead of winter, Canadians continue to embrace plants as a way to commune with nature and bring the outdoors in.

“For the last 10 years, we’ve been on a curve where interest in gardening has grown, but since March, it’s exploded,” says veteran gardener Mark Cullen. “COVID has advanced our general interest in gardening by about 10 years.”

Vegetable gardeners are nurturing mini-greens and heirloom tomatoes under grow lights or in hydroponic kits. Biophilic designers – who stress a connection to the environment – are using stone, greenery, wood and natural fabrics to create natural landscapes, indoors. And Pinterest and Instagram are filled with images posted by people who have proudly styled their homes with succulents, tropicals and flowering plants to, literally, breathe new life into their decor.

Story continues below advertisement

Cullen says millennials and Gen-Z’s are the driving force behind the exponential growth. “They’re just more environmentally aware than any generation before them of the health benefits of surrounding themselves with plants,” he says. “They’re acutely aware that all our oxygen comes from the green, living world around us. Not only do plants look good, they also help purify the air.”

Leanne Johnson, president of GardenWorks, a chain of garden centres in the Vancouver area, says with so many of us working from home, plants are a simple, creative distraction that gives us “the satisfaction and mystery of watching something grow.”

Open this photo in gallery

Imperfect, a design for a restaurant that incorporates Biophilic Design.

Handout

Johnson says gardening, once a seasonal pastime, has become a year-round obsession that can be sated in any number of ways: growing indoor tropical plants with “easy to keep alive” varieties such as ZZ plants, snake plants, monsteras, orchids and succulents. “Also super popular are fragrant citrus plants that are kept indoors now but can move out onto a balcony or patio come early summer,” Johnson says. “In years past, people would not have put in the effort to bring plants indoors. Now it’s common practice to incorporate plants in every room in the house.”

Businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, are also embracing the trend to go green. The Westin Hotel chain, for example, is using biophilic design – with living walls, textured wood, sustainable fabrics and earthy colour palettes – to reconnect guests with nature and create serene environments in their common areas.

Danny Tseng, an architect with Syllable Design in Toronto, says biophilic design has caught on in such a big way because it fulfills the basic human need to feel connected to the world in which we live. “It helps calm our mood and has a grounding effect,” says Tseng, whose firm designed a lush trellis of preserved plants that dangles from the ceiling in the Toronto eatery ImPerfect Fresh Eats. “There are endless ways to achieve a harmonic balance between the natural and artificial,” he says.

Or as Johnson says: “Really it’s all about creating a living space that is alive and loving you back.”

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies