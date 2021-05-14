 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Home & Design

Three new books to get you in the mood to tend to your garden

Gayle MacDonald
The Way of the Gardener: Lost in the Weeds Along the Camino de Santiago

$24.95

If you love plants and always dreamed of walking the historic Camino de Santiago, Lyndon Penner’s latest book is the perfect way to experience the beauty and botany of northern Spain. During his six-week hike along the Way of St. James, Penner was captivated by the flora he encountered along the way, both cultivated and wild. His delight in discovering the plants, trees and flowers in their natural setting is perfect armchair – or garden – reading.

Seed to Dust: Life, Nature, and a Country Garden

$34.95

Professional gardener and memoirist Marc Hamer believes every garden has a story to tell, and his latest tale was inspired by the two decades he spent nurturing a 12-acre garden in the Welsh countryside owned by a wealthy woman he affectionately calls Miss Cashmere. As he tends to the land and plants, Hamer reflects on how his, and Miss Cashmere’s, life changed as they grew older together. It is a poignant examination of the natural cycle of growth and death – and the relationships we forge along the way.

100 Easy-To-Grow Native Plants for Canadian Gardens

$26.95

This perennial favourite of Canadian gardeners is back in print with a revised introduction and updated information on how to achieve a lush and stunning garden with relative ease. In her down-to-earth style, Lorraine Johnson says the key to a successful garden is to know which plants thrive under local conditions. Filled with beautiful photographs by Andrew Leyerle, it is a must-have resource for anyone who has – or wants to have – a green thumb.

