Home & Design

Tilework goes abstract with bold combinations of colour, pattern and form

Vibrant thing

Break all the rules when it comes to combining conventional square tiles in decidedly unconventional hues. A handmade quality and muted glazing help Pratt & Larson’s more than 200 complementary and clashing tones work for dynamic powder room feature walls or kitchen backsplashes.

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V./The Globe and Mail

Pratt & Larson R Gloss 4” by 4” tile, $77/square foot at Surface & Co.

On fleck

Classic terrazzo can take on a more playful look when you switch up the scale and colour of its spots or combine different motifs in a foyer mosaic. Terra Preciosa tile mixes semi-precious stones with high performance concrete in shades such as pomegranate and mango.

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V./The Globe and Mail

Terra Preciosa tile in Pomegranate, Blush, Mango and Snow Rainbow, $49.95/square foot, Terrazzo Mixed Matte grey and white tile, $11.99/square foot at Cercan Tile.

Go deep

Walls that seem to grow toward you with organic or geometric textures are turning the surfaces of our homes into sculptural works of art themselves. Artistic Tile’s options mimic linear zig-zags, ridges of sand or rock chipped away by centuries of wear.

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V./The Globe and Mail

Artistic Tile Pinnacle Bianco Dolomiti 12” by 24” tile (top), US$155/square foot, Terrain Dimensional Thassos 12” by 24” tile (left), US$225/square foot, Dune Bianco Carrara 12” by 24” tile (right), US$196/square foot at Cesario & Co.

Take six

The hexagon has replaced the linear subway tile as the go-to shape for contemporary spaces with a hint of nostalgia. A smaller tile creates a honeycomb effect in shower stalls while larger pieces can channel old world-inspired patterns on the floor of a sunroom or enclosed porch.

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V./The Globe and Mail

(From top left) Malmoe Porcelain 10” tile, Six Terrazo Hexagon 9” tile, both price on request at Mettro Source. Scale Umbrella White Brillo (Random Patterns) 4″ by 5″ hex tile, $12.95/square foot at Ciot. Walker Zanger twill angled hexagon 4” by 4.5”tile, $55.50/square foot at Surface & Co. Terra Esagono Decoro Cornice F 8.5″ by 10”tile, $9.50/square foot at Ciot.

Styling by Alanna Davey.

