Update your outdoor decor with these stylish finds

French connection
You may not be able to experience this Paris spring in person, but Maison Sarah Lavoine’s new collaboration with the Louvre brings a bit of its spirit home. The Tuileries collection includes cotton velvet cushions inspired by the toy sailboats that float across its eponymous garden’s reflecting pools and tabletop accessories that pay homage to its historic statuary.
Maison Sarah Lavoine candleholders, starting at €32 through maisonsarahlavoine.com.
Rock solid
Caesarstone tested its outdoor line of quartz surfaces to ensure that they don’t discolour in sunlight and can withstand temperatures between -25 and 50 C. It’s available in three contemporary hues from marble-like Palm Shade to Clearskies, which mimics flecked concrete.
Caesarstone outdoor collection, starting at $80/square foot through caesarstone.ca.
After glow
For its Flindt Garden collection of lighting by Danish designer Christian Flindt, Louis Poulsen set out to recreate the dimension daylight adds to backyard landscapes for the evening. The streamlined posts are available in two heights in weathered metal or aluminum finishes and direct light downward to create a soft radiance.
Louis Poulsen Flindt Garden light, from $522 through louispoulsen.com.
Tone on tone
For outdoor designers who want to stick to a strict palette, French furniture manufacturer Fermob is now launching collections grouped by colour scheme. Its first edit, Light and Shade, caters to minimalists with its mix of furniture, lighting and accessories in harmonious greys, whites and blacks.
For more information, visit fermob.com.
Mod menu
Belgium’s Ethnicraft is debuting its first outdoor collection, which takes elements of its existing interior furniture and adapts it for al fresco spaces. Made from solid teak, sofas, armchairs and dining pieces are ideal for creating a mid-century-inspired grouping that’s more modern than retro.
Ethnicraft Bok outdoor dining table, $3,699, chair, $1,149 each at Elte and additional retailers in Toronto and Vancouver.
Warm comfort
Outdoor seating isn’t always the cushiest but for those who really want to veg out poolside, Roche Bobois’ Informel armchair provides maximum R&R. Upholstered in a plush and stretchy Sunrise textile over Dryfeel foam that withstand the elements, it will be the hottest seat on the deck – or dock.
Informel Low Bar armchair, $4,960 at Roche Bobois.
Palm read
Melamine dishware can look as elevated as the finest of china. Crate and Barrel’s leafy collection includes serving and dining pieces in a tropical motif that will instantly add a sense of summer to your table.
Breezy Melamine palm leaf dishware, starting at $11.95 at Crate and Barrel.