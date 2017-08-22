Those who grew up sharing a bunk bed with a sibling will probably cringe at the thought of having to sleep in one again. But, just as we have, bunk beds have grown up. They’ve gotten cooler, more sophisticated, and more importantly, better looking. And they are in high demand.

At Portland’s Society Hotel, bunk rooms accommodate families and groups. SOCIETY HOTEL

Search for hotel rooms in popular destinations across North America and you’re likely to notice a new room category: one with a bunk bed option. In Manhattan, the chic TRYP by Wyndham offers Family Rooms in various configurations, all equipped with a bunk bed. Imagined for a family of four or more, the arrangement is also popular among adults travelling in small groups. Other bunk bed-outfitted Manhattan hotels such as The Ace, The Paul and the historic Bowery cater strictly to adults. It’s a strategy many hotels are undertaking to compete with low-cost accommodations like Airbnb. But many of these stacked sleepers are a far cry from a basic metal frame. The Paul Hotel’s bunks are sculpted in slick stainless steel while the ones at the Society Hotel in Portland are enclosed with wood panels, creating a cocoon-like pod space for two – definitely an attractive option in a hostel-like environment.

Discerning design of the compact bed appears in the commercial realm as well. As more and more young families shun a suburban lifestyle for an urban one, space optimization is a priority for condo dwellers. The Land of Nod’s Taylor, with its mid-century modern-inspired walnut design, would proudly fit into any hip millennial family dwelling. Restoration Hardware Baby & Child’s architectural Thayer bunk bed would thrill even the most ardent minimalist. And Oeuf’s Baltic plywood Perch bed plays on Scandinavian cool.

The Cabin bed by Casa Kids can be reconfigured with various sleeping and storage units. CASA KIDS

Some designs push space-saving maximization even further. French manufacturer Parisot utilizes built-in shelving units on both levels, while Brooklyn-based Casa Kids adds drawers and small wardrobes to the overall unit. Although designed for children, many of these clever designs are adult-friendly, so if one is looking to turn their den into a guest room or welcome more visitors to the family cottage, they can do so in style.

