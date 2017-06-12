“We just love to entertain; we love to eat outside,” says Toronto-based Alison Lawler-Dean of the backyard that she shares with her partner Max Valiquette and their young daughter.

The yard, imagined as a hub for friends and family gatherings, was the only space in the Little Italy townhouse that was completely imagined by the couple. “We bought it pre-build and didn’t have an option to customize,” says Lawler-Dean, who works as vice president of marketing and communication at Rethink Breast Cancer. “There were little delays [in construction], so when we moved in, we felt that the yards were an afterthought.” Aside from the heavy black railing and a patch of sod, there was not much to the design. “It didn’t match the flow and the openness of the rest of the house, which is very modern, lots of glass, tons of windows.” Last year, they transformed the space to fit their taste and lifestyle.

The couple worked with Flattery Design to overhaul the look, including new decking that connects the living room to the yard. “It’s really lovely because, for those few months of the year when you can have the doors open, our living space just goes right out into the backyard,” she says. But the main attraction is the dining area under the modern pergola where the couple host elaborate summer feasts. Valiquette, who lends his marketing expertise as the vice president, head of planning for Publicis Toronto, spends the weekends working on his culinary talents, often taking advantage of their trusty Kamado Joe barbecue. “Max is the cook in the family,” says Lawler-Dean. The extendable dining table from Ikea comfortably seats eight, but they’ve been known to squeeze in a few more. They are on a lookout for additional vintage Casalino chairs to add to the existing set. “They are my favourite thing ever,” Lawler-Dean says. “My parents’ neighbours, who were kind of like my surrogate grandparents, had them.” One day, after years of searching for a set of her own, she stumbled upon them in a Kensington Market vintage shop. “I bought them on the spot and threw them on my bike. It took me an hour to wheel them home.” With a little bit of sanding and refinishing, they were like new.

They may be expert hosts but, admittedly, neither Lawler-Dean nor Valiquette possess extraordinary gardening talents. “Because we’re both busy and don’t have the biggest green thumbs, we just asked for low-maintenance design,” she says. They opted for patio stones with a little bit of faux grass. “It has come a long way from the cheesy turf that they used to have and it’s so nice to have green every month of the year.” But the large custom Corten steel planter gets plenty of action, with a mix of perennials during the winter and some annuals to spice things up in the summer.



There is little time to fuss with the flora anyway, as the pair is always busy planning and shopping for their next get-together. “We don’t have a car, so we tend to be fairly local. Near us, we go to Fiesta Farms, which is not too far, or Chabichou, which is right around the corner,” she says. Valiquette often scours Kensington and St. Lawrence Market for inspiration. “He’ll just go and see what looks good and then comes back and plans the meal from that,” Lawler-Dean explains. “He’s been known to post on Facebook: ‘Hey, I’ve got too much food. Come over.’” Don’t mind if we do.

