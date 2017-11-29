Sarah Richardson’s favourite host gifts for holiday parties

If you're a homeowner with cable and an active Pinterest board, chances are you have already tried to live well with the guidance of Sarah Richardson. The decor-dynamo-turned-HGTV-superstar has that effect on people and spaces: the ability to spin humble rooms into warm, cozy, marble-tiled perfection and inspire you to do the same.

Sarah Richardson.

This year, Richardson took her talent to the next level with the series Sarah Off The Grid, an episodic peek into the creation of her dream country home in Creemore, Ont., alongside her family and frequent design collaborators. She also designed a collection of wallpaper, became the face of Marcelle's Revival+ skin-care line and a brand ambassador of Monogram appliances. She is, perhaps unsurprisingly, looking forward to the holidays and "a house filled with candles, music and happy people making noise," she says. "That is the joy of entertaining and what makes any house feel alive."

Richardson's country home is ready just in time for party season and she plans on decking it out with the help of her two young daughters. "Our eldest has been counting down the days since August so you might say we're all excited and hoping for tons of snow," she says. "Watching Christmas unfold through a child's eye is pure magic."

Story continues below advertisement

With the socializing season in mind, we asked Richardson to share her list of host gifts for our for our first edition of Curated, your weekly guide to a perfectly put together existence.

1. West Elm cheese knives

"Entertaining and gourmet cheeses go hand in hand at our house – the stinkier and more flavourful, the better. Instead of a bottle of wine for your next event, how about marble-handled copper cheese knives and a piece of specialty cheese from your local merchant?"

Copper and marble cheese knives, $54 for a set of three at West Elm (westelm.ca).

2. Drøm pepper grinder

"These bottle grinders are a staple in my kitchen. They're filled with single origin Cambodian peppercorns and will up your flavour game."

Drøm bottle grinder, $129.95 for a two-piece set through drompepper.com.

3. Liberty of London print S'well bottle

"As a kid, I loved to sew and my mom had a stack of Liberty of London fabrics that she graciously let me chop up for all my projects. Decades later, I'm still a devoted fan of these classic, colourful patterns and enjoy seeing how they're popping up in new and clever ways, like on these reusable S'well water bottles."

S'well Liberty of London print water bottle, $53.95 at Starbucks (starbucks.ca).

Story continues below advertisement

4. The World Needs More Canada book

"Packed with personal photos, stories, memories and insights from well-known Canadians (including yours truly), this is a colourful Canada 150 keepsake for coffee tables and bookshelves."

The World Needs More Canada by Heather Reisman, $24.99 at Indigo (chapters.indigo.ca).

5. Casa Cubista plates

"My friend, former magazine editor Arren Williams, used his sabbatical in Portugal to develop a graphic collection of home goods that bring a little handmade to every chic home."

Casa Cubista bowls and plates, $12.50 to $32 at Saudade (saudadetoronto.com).

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.