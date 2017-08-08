“A big part of our lives focuses around music and the concerts that we go to,” says Portland-based Kate Norris, a local winemaker and owner of Division Winemaking Company. The love of live music is manifested in the grand living room gallery wall of the home she shares with her partner Andy Osterhaus and two children in the city’s hip Richmond neighbourhood. “We tried to cover the wall with a little bit of me and a little bit of him,” says Norris who loves jam-style bands such as Phish and The Grateful Dead. Osterhaus is more partial to indie rock groups, such as Wilco and My Morning Jacket. “We put that up in one day. I was so proud of us.”

The couple’s living room is very much the hub of their Mission-style, century-old, two-storey house, which is located about two and a half blocks from her winery. “The neighbourhood is known for its restaurants and bars. To be honest, it’s really hard to get me to leave it,” says the winemaker, who is also co-founder of the Southeast Wine Collective, a local incubator and eatery.

Norris, who was born in Bahrain, settled in Portland after studying winemaking in France, but she brought mementos from her childhood with her. “The chest that we use as a coffee table belonged to my mom, and it has all of my baby clothes in it,” she says. “It’s so beautiful, and it’s been around since I was little.” The wooden elephants also made the trans-oceanic trek: “They were given to me when I was born. They are a present from friends of my parents.” “They moved with me everywhere. It’s a male and a female. I recently found out that my four-year-old son had taken out one of the tusks from the male. Oh well, they’ll survive,” she says with a laugh. The side table that the wooden sculptures are perched on is a nod to her mentors from Oregon’s heritage Elk Cove Vineyards. Crafted by local woodworker Rick Pauly, the wood is from one of the winery’s barrels. “It’s bringing a bit of wine tradition into the house,” Norris says. Another nod to her beloved state is a classic locally made Pendelton blanket.

The winemaker loves to mix different styles, such as the modern Ikea sofa paired with a woven pillow made by a fair-trade Oaxacan women’s cooperative, as well as classic pieces like the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams wingback chair. “My parents are super minimalist and modern regarding their decor style,” she explains. “I take a lot from them, but I’m a little bit more comfortable with a little less rigidity.”



She adopts a similar approach to her winemaking, working with classic French varietals such as pinot noir, beaujolais and burgundy, but allowing them to breathe in the Oregon spirit. “In America, we don’t have as many rules as France. I make wines that are minimally manipulated, just really picking up a sense of place,” Norris says. She says she loves the joy that wine brings to people, especially when coupled with great music.

