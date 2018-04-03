Designer Tiffany Pratt’s tips for brightening up a space​

Tiffany Pratt is known for her maximalist design.

There's nothing like emerging from the long slog of winter to make you crave a bit of colour. And who better to inject some into your life this season than Tiffany Pratt, the pink-haired master of maximalist design.

Pratt is a stylist, designer, HGTV host and self-proclaimed "fairy godmother of glitter." In her 2016 book, This Can Be Beautiful, she dreams up a bevy of do-it-yourself ways to brighten your space. While bold hues may always be on the menu come spring, Pratt suggests reinvigorating the trend this time around by throwing one-of-a-kind items into the mix. "There is something to be said for surrounding yourself with handmade items and supporting local artists," she says. "It feels more like an expression of who you are."

Ensuring that there's plenty of white space around said items will keep them from veering too far into the world of kitsch, Pratt suggests. "If you have a load of crafty, wild bits everywhere, it can look junky and weird," she says. "The most important thing is that you are happy. Cat lady vibes or not – your home and your things should make your heart sing."

Story continues below advertisement

1. Scribble Mug

"Being a child of the eighties and also a former art teacher, I often love when I find something that looks stylistically loose and free. These mugs have everything that I love: wild proportions, lots of colours and that hand-made feeling that I wish everything in life did."

Night Shift scribble Mug, $39 at nightshiftceramics.com.

2. Colourful spoons

"Although I am not much of a cook, I love setting a stellar table or offering cool one-of-a-kind things to my guest when I serve simple desserts or hot bevies. These spoons come in sweet shades, and the weight and feel of them evokes 'special.'"

Ice cream spoons, $26 for a set of four at Anthropologie.

3. The Secret Lives of Colour

"Loving colour as I do, this books is a must and a New York Times bestseller for a reason. The Secret Lives of Colour takes you through information about the colours we love and see in a deep exploratory way. It is at the very top of my coffee table, both for reading and for looks."

Secret Lives of Colour, $33.98 at Indigo.

4. Egg Vase

"A classic designer piece and made of antiquated material, the egg vase is something that screams taste while still giving purpose to our occasional bouquets and broken up grocery store arrangements. The colour options are on point and the shape is a timeless piece that you will cherish always."

Story continues below advertisement

Nymphenburg Egg Vases from $235 each at Avenue Road.

5. Patterned plates

"There are really no limits to what I use plates for. Between tabletops, centerpieces, wall displays and serving – finding and having special plates on hand will serve you not only in the food department, but also in the ever cool, ever ready department."

Casa Cubista plates, $22.50 each at Saudade.

6. Happiness tumbler

"The name of this tumbler says it all. When something looks this perfect and is named as exquisitely, one must run, not walk, to get it. The 'pursuit of happiness' tumbler is infused with purifying agents and tourmaline that give hot or cold drinks good-feeling negative ions, and health properties that not just any mug can offer."

Pursuit of Happiness Tumbler, $169 at fourblockssouth.com.

7. Gurgle pot

"Being a big water drinker, having an endless supply of it hanging around is important to me. When I fill up my gurgle pot with alkaline water, I know how much I need to drink and every time I pour it the gurgle makes me laugh. This pot is both cute on the counter and fun to use!"

Story continues below advertisement

Gurgle pot, $44 at Watson's Chelsea Bazaar.

8. Cambie wall hanging

"I love hanging things from the ceiling or on the wall that are different and unexpected and I especially love finding things that are hand-made and graphic. They break up the everyday square or rectangle motif on a wall and make room for something reflective and interesting."

Copper wall hanging, $185 at Cambie.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

