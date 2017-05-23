To date, 5.7 million Parks Canada passes – granting free admission to all of the country’s national parks and historic sites during Canada’s 150th year – have been requested from people in 180 countries. That means that during peak summer months there will be plenty of folks filling the walkways and campsites at national parks from Banff and Jasper to Georgian Bay and the Bruce Peninsula. Parks Canada is encouraging visitors to explore lesser-known regions, and to further entice them, has made some unorthodox camping facilities available, which will appeal to those more comfortable with the idea of glamping than roughing it.

The Micro-Cube. Eric Baril/Parks Canada

Late last summer, four new camping options were launched – a Micro-Cube, Double-Tent, Cocoon Tree Bed and Goutte d’Ô (a small cabin shaped like a water drop) – as a pilot project and it’s possible that after further evaluation these novel, creatively designed lodgings will be rolled out on a larger scale.



Parks Canada has introduced tent alternatives before – the Otentik, a spacious tent-cabin hybrid, can be found in parks across the country and a few sites offer yurts for overnight stays.

The teardrop-shaped Goutte d’Ô. Parks Canada

“The ideas for these new shelters were inspired by the work done around the Otentik,” says Ed Jager, Parks Canada’s director of visitor experience. “It very much looks like a typical tent and it’s for six people. What we saw and heard from visitors was that it was great, but they wondered what other unique things are possible?”



Two-thirds of the groups visiting national parks travel in pairs, so Parks Canada staff focused on the needs of a couple of guests for the new accommodations’ configurations.



“We wanted it to be intimate, contained and we wanted to connect to the natural environment,” Jager says. “Like camping but more comfortable.” The results appear in Manitoba’s Riding Mountain National Park (the Micro-Cube and Double-Tent – a small tent that sleeps two within a larger structure that houses a lounging and eating area), Quebec’s Forillon National Park (Micro-Cube), New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park (Goutte d’Ô) and Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Highlands National Park (Cocoon-Tree Bed).



The Double-Tent. Parks Canada

“One of the goals was to look to the future and to be innovative,” says Joël Reardon, Canada 150 spokesperson for Parks Canada. Jager adds that in the future, there may be potential for floating cabins in parks.

While staying in these glam alternatives, you are still camping, so remember to bring your own bedding, toiletries and cooking equipment. The chicer, the better, of course.

Pack for your own pampered night under the stars with this lineup of glamping gear:



1. Cool it down



Meant for fishing and hunting trips, this Filson cooler can withstand the heartiest of camp lunches. A waterproof interior and four stow pockets mean there’s plenty of room for multiple courses.

Large soft-sided cooler, $395 through www.filson.com.

2. Light it up

Not so skilled at lighting a campfire – or want to recreate the glamping experience at home? Winnipeg-based Coal and Canary has created a line of outdoor-inspired scents that radiate the warmth and pleasing aromas of nature.

Great Complexion and No Reception candle, $30 through www.coalandcanary.com.



3. Pocket protector

Stay warm when you’re not in front of the campfire with this thin, lightweight down-filled jacket that packs up into one of the pockets and can double as a pillow.

Canada Goose HyBridge Lite jacket, $525 through www.canadagoose.com.

4. In the round

Stand out from the crowd and stretch out in the sun with this shapely beach towel.

Slippa Ohana round towel, $80 at Swimco (www.swimco.com).

5. Sleep tight

Why pack two sleeping bags when one will do? This modified quilt made for two will keep you snug and the foot vent can be kicked open to help you enjoy a relaxed, breezy night’s sleep.

Sierra Designs Backcountry Bed 600 duo sleeping bag, $559 at Mountain Equipment Co-op (www.mec.ca).

6. Morning sunshine

Communing with nature doesn’t mean you have to go without a daily jolt of caffeine – at least not when you pack a hand-pump espresso maker.

Handpresso Handpresso Pump, $129 at Mountain Equipment Co-op.

