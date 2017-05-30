Egg head

Keecker robot (launching fall 2017), $1,900 (U.S.) through www.keecker.com



Just 15 inches wide, the Keecker robot moves independently, can project video with surround sound onto walls, keep track of a room’s temperature and surf the Internet. Controlled through smartphone apps, the device stealthily watches over your pad like an ovoid guardian angel.

Build-a-bot

Lego Boost (launching August 2017), $199 through shop.lego.com.

Remember when you painstakingly constructed an entire world from Lego, sat down to admire your work and thought, “now what?” Inspiring kids and adults alike to code and build, the company is bringing motion and personality to their building blocks through its Lego Boost kit.

House mate

Pepper, price on request through www.aldebaran.com



Currently in banks in Calgary and everywhere in Japan, the Pepper android perceives moods through facial expressions and can engage in two-way conversations (perfect for welcoming dinner-party guests). With the right software applications, it can even connect to smart home appliances to help around the house.

