April 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be open about your aims and ambitions over the coming year but don’t give away so much information that you dilute the impact of what you are doing. What you know is important, of course, but what your rivals don’t know matters too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are hugely assertive and ambitious at the moment, and that’s good. But don’t come on too strong and annoy people whose assistance you may need in the future. The world may be yours for the taking but it’s still good manners to ask.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be doing a lot of thinking over the next few days and some of the conclusions you reach may be a bit scary. The simple fact is you don’t just need to change the way you live, you need to transform it – not later, but now!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you need to give up on something you once had high hopes for but don’t be hasty. As Mercury, planet of the mind, is going through one of its retrograde phases you may not be thinking straight. Ponder it a little longer.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to be more open and outgoing, especially on the work front where you have been content to play minor or supporting roles for far too long. The fact is you have more talent than most if not all of your colleagues and competitors – so use it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to find out why a certain individual thinks and acts the way they do. Once you have done that you won’t be quite so judgmental about what they say and do. Everyone is to some extent a product of their own past. Yes, even you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is nothing to fear but fear itself and you need to remind yourself of that fact over and over again. Today’s sun-Mercury link warns if you let your doubts get the better of you then success will continue to elude you. Don’t let that happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do you commit yourself to a partnership of some kind, or do you maintain your independence and go your own way? At some stage you are going to have to decide one way or the other but don’t decide just yet. It needs considerably more thought.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have pushed yourself hard of late and it has taken a lot out of you, physically, mentally and emotionally. So give yourself a bit of breathing space and don’t take on any new tasks until you have got your second wind. Even then, be choosy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be of the opinion that nothing and no one can stand in your way, and you may be right, but that is not an excuse, still less an invitation, to throw caution to the wind. Even a Sagittarius needs guidelines to live by. So what are yours?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing today is that you keep lines of communication open, because the planets warn you are going to need them. You don’t have to pretend that you like certain people but you still have to work with them, so keep talking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Getting your message across may have been a bit of a struggle in recent weeks but fear not because it will get easier. However, for the moment you would be wise to weigh each and every word before opening your mouth to speak. Or just stay quiet!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The logical, reasoning side of your mind needs to be encouraged and cultivated. Yes, you tend to do best when acting on what your inner voice tells you but sometimes the messages can get a bit garbled. Always, but always, be aware of the facts.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com