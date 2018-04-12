April 12: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are at your best when using your powers to help other people and with Venus and Neptune strong on your birthday there will be no end of opportunities to make your mark on the world over the coming 12 months. Make it a loving mark.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets indicate that your current winning streak will continue for some time to come but don’t take your good fortune for granted. Also, if you go on a spree over the next few days make sure you buy things you can easily sell again later.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will feel good about yourself today, and others will feel good about you too, thanks to Venus, your ruler, making a fine link to Neptune, planet of universal love. Avoid anything too physically strenuous – it’s your heart that matters most now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get too serious about life today – the big questions can wait. There will be a time to ponder the meaning of your existence but that time is not yet. If what you are doing does not make you smile then it’s not meant for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t get carried away and start thinking that all things are possible because even if that is true you need to focus on one aim only today. A relationship of some sort needs to be healed – not tomorrow or the day after but right now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will find it remarkably easy to get your own way over the next 24 hours – your imperious Leo nature will have others rushing all over the place to see your wishes carried out to the letter. You were born to lead, and to command!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The closer you look at what is taking place in your environment the more you will recognize that there is a pattern to events, a pattern that was put in place primarily to please you. Don’t fight the world, the world is very much your friend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure you get value for any money you spend today. Not everyone is as honest as you and the planets warn that one particular seller could see you as an easy touch and try to cheat you out of your hard-earned cash. Don’t let it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to reach out to those you love today, and those you would like to love but for one reason or another have not had the chance to get close to – until now. Venus in your opposite sign makes you all but irresistible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means try to make a good impression on employers and other powerful people today but don’t run yourself into the ground. Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart means your first duty is to be kind to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t be shy about letting the world know what you can do and the fact is you can do almost anything you like at the moment. But that does not mean you have to do everything. Be selective in your creative and artistic endeavours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have been too busy to spend much time with family and relatives recently you can and you must make up for it now. You’ve had your fun and now you want those you love to have fun as well. Your mere presence will excite them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Get out into the world and have a good time today – and make sure you express your feelings in such a way that there can be no doubt you want others to share in your lust for life. Feeling romantic? Write someone a love letter.