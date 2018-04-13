April 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Why does it always seem to be you who takes the lead and gets things done? Because you are one of the few who are not afraid to take chances. Yes, you will experience a few failures over the coming 12 months but your successes will far surpass them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be entitled to get angry with someone who has made a silly mistake but will that make the situation better or worse? Why not forgive and forget? Then they will be in your debt and more likely to get it right in future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Follow your hunches today and over the weekend and don’t worry if others look at you as if you’ve gone mad. Only you know if your inner voice can be trusted and only you can decide what your next course of action is going to be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not let others take the initiative and start giving you orders. Yes, of course, you need to work with people but that does not mean they have the right to dictate to you. It’s either a partnership of equals or no partnership at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be getting very impatient of late, especially on the work front where you cannot understand why some people are unable to keep up with you. Not everyone shares your energy or your enthusiasm, so make allowances – but don’t slow down.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would, of course, be nice if everyone in the world shared your viewpoint but that isn’t going to happen any time soon, so be prepared for dissenting opinions today. Where contentious issues are concerned make sure you stick rigidly to the facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure you spell out what it is you are trying to accomplish today because not everyone will be on the same wavelength as you. Also, if what you are planning is going to benefit you but in some way harm them you cannot expect much support.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The next few days will be make or break for a relationship of some kind and by the time Monday’s new moon comes around you could be moving in completely different directions. If that’s the case don’t be sorry about it – it was destined to happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must think before you act today, especially if you are the kind of Scorpio who believes that any decision you make is sure to be correct. According to the planets if you get the wrong end of the stick others may end up beating you with it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to go on a spree today and over the weekend but if you do you will most likely regret it. They say that a fool and his money are soon parted, so wise up and make sure no one gets rich at your expense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are no stranger to making bold decisions but are they always the right decisions? Probably not. The planets warn there is more at stake today than you appear to realize, so make sure you know what’s going on before doing things you cannot later undo.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everyone takes a wrong turning now and again, even an Aquarius, so don’t get too angry with yourself if you now have to go back the way you came and then take a different route to where you want to go. It’s all good experience.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are well aware that there is an element of risk to what you are planning to do but don’t let that stop you or even slow you down. You either go all the way or you don’t go at all, so get on with it and make it work.

