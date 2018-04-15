April 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mind planet Mercury is very much on your side now and over the coming year a cascade of ideas will feed your imagination and get you thinking along more radical lines. Then you can move beyond the ideas stage and give your vision life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Act as if you own the world this week. Cosmic activity in and around your birth sign will make you believe that all things are possible, for you at least, and even if that is a bit of an exaggeration it’s not a million miles away from the truth.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The only thing to fear is fear itself – you know that but for some strange reason still can’t shake off the feeling that something bad is going to happen. It isn’t. On the contrary, it will be nothing but good news over the next few days.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are entitled to your opinions and you are entitled to express them in any way you see fit but, of course, not everyone will agree with you. You don’t need other people’s support, still less their praise – you are emotionally and intellectually self-sufficient.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The approaching new moon will help you break free of restrictive situations so you can fulfil your cosmic potential, but it won’t just happen as if by magic – the desire and the determination must come from you. Aim high, then go even higher.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As mind planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase today you will be encouraged to think deeply about life and the conclusions you reach will have a lasting effect on the way you interact with the world. What is your legacy going to be?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you feel the need to go back to basics and first principles now is the time to get rid of non-essentials and start again from scratch. True wealth is not about money and material possessions but about what you can afford to live without.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if you are the only one who has not benefited from recent changes, but even if that is true what occurs over the next two or three days will more than make up for it. Partnerships are exceedingly important now, so be nice to people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Tomorrow’s new moon in the work area of your chart means you are determined to prove that you are as committed to success as everyone else on your team. But don’t do more than your fair share or certain people may take advantage of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t hesitate to put your own interests first today and during the early part of the new week. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you now have the power to make things happen the way you want them to happen.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should know by now that there is no point getting upset about things over which you have no control, so stay calm and don’t let certain people get under your skin, no matter how annoying they may be. Try not to take life quite so seriously.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be on the move this week, physically and mentally, and friends and family will have a tough time keeping up with you. The world is your playground and you intend to have as much fun as is humanly possible. You’re in a class of your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart will encourage you to find new ways to boost your income and it’s quite possible that you are about to lay the foundations for future financial success. Plan long-term but act this very moment.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com