April 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Suddenly it is all beginning to come together and with a new moon on your birthday there is no doubt at all that you will move ahead on every front over the coming 12 months. Personally, professionally and financially it’s now up, up and away!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s new moon in your sign urges you to throw caution to the wind. Not everything you desire will come your way, of course, but the more of an effort you make the more you will gain – yes, it really is as simple as that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do something a bit outrageous today, the kind of thing you would usually go out of your way to avoid, if only for fear of embarrassment. The thing to remember is that you are not doing it for other people but for yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you know what it is that you want and if you strive to keep things simple there is little doubt that you will succeed. Clarity of thought and fixity of purpose will take you from A to B faster than you thought was humanly possible.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A new moon in the career area of your chart means now is the time to show employers and other important people what you can do. Put yourself in the spotlight today and tomorrow and let them see what real star quality looks like.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be entirely enthusiastic about what it is you are expected to do but you must make a good job of it anyway. You won’t find it hard to get motivated today, so get up, get at it and get the rewards and applause you deserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been carrying far too much emotional baggage of late and the time has come to let it all go. The only sure way to overcome your fears and anxieties is to banish them from your mind forever. Others can’t do it for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Because today’s new moon takes place in your opposite sign you may have to play second fiddle to people who, to say the least, you consider less talented than yourself. Do so with a smile on your face. You’ll be back in first place soon enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you fight for the right to set your own agenda and come and go as you please over the next few days there is no doubt that you will win. However, if you have made promises then you must deliver on them. You cannot let people down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something of a creative nature will go amazingly well today, so well in fact that you might start wondering what the catch is. There isn’t one. It’s simply the culmination of the efforts you have made above and beyond the call of duty in recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you are expected to take care of as the new week begins may seem daunting but if you tackle it with a positive attitude you will of course make an excellent job of it. You may even find you quite enjoy being put to the test.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the most outgoing area of your chart will inspire you to visit new places and do new and interesting things. The only danger is you will move so fast that no one can keep up with you. That’s okay, you prefer your own company.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have lost money in recent weeks you will find a way to replace it over the next few days. Where both financial and professional matters are concerned the planets suggest that if you make an extra special effort now it will pay off big time.