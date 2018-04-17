April 17: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters and business issues will be of major importance over the coming 12 months and you must resolve now, this very moment, to stay calm whatever the news might be. What you gain will be infinitely more valuable than what you lose.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Any promises you recently made to friends or work colleagues must be delivered on. Don’t try to back out of what you said you would do because even if you succeed your reputation will suffer greatly. Next time, don’t be so eager to please.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Listen carefully to what friends and loved ones tell you today because even if what they say is not what you were hoping to hear there is a lot you can learn from their words of wisdom. Don’t let your Taurus pride get in the way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone in a position of authority is impressed by your devotion to duty and will reward you for it over the next 24 hours. The important thing is that those you look up to professionally are at last beginning to see you more as an equal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Even minor efforts will yield major results over the next 24 hours, so get up and get busy and don’t use past failures as a convenient excuse not to try again. Identify your No. 1 aim and focus on it to the exclusion of everything else.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will get an amazing amount of work done in a remarkably short time today, but make sure you know what your limits are and make sure you respect them. Pluto in the health area of your chart warns you are not indestructible, so be careful.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be much in demand socially over the next few days but you cannot possibly accept every invitation that comes your way, so be choosy and don’t feel bad if you have to turn some people down. It’s not your fault you’re so popular!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A family matter or some other kind of emotional issue you thought had been resolved will come back at you over the next few days and this time you must nail it. Don’t try to avoid making an unpopular decision. You can’t hide from this Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Venus, planet of love, is superstrong in your chart at the moment and it’s quite likely you will attract a lot of attention over the next few days. Don’t get carried away though. There’s only one love that really matters and you know whose it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you do things by the book over the next 24 hours you will get the rewards you deserve, but if you cut corners or tell lies your underhand methods will rebound on you in ways you had not expected. Honesty is always the best policy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be practical by nature but some things in life require a more idealistic approach. Put family relationships and affairs of the heart at the top of your list of priorities and don’t worry that you may no longer be thinking straight. It won’t hurt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your luck is beginning to turn and in a matter of days you will be in a position to put into effect some of the large-scale plans you have been toying with in recent months. The higher you aim the bigger the rewards are likely to be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to see doom and gloom in every direction and anyone who tries to get you to think that way must be cut out of your affairs quickly and decisively. Life is what you choose to make of it, so be positive and be happy too.

