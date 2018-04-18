April 18: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be on inspired form over the coming 12 months – amazing ideas will come at you from all directions. You must, however, make sure they are practical ideas, the kind that bring tangible and lasting rewards. Don’t dream your life away.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You like to act fast but the planets warn you could move too fast for your own good today, especially on the work front where, if you get impatient with how slow things are progressing, you could make a costly mistake. There’s no need to rush.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do what makes you happy today, not what makes other people happy. Despite what friends and loved ones might want you to think they are quite capable of looking after themselves and don’t really need you to put a smile on their face.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find it hard to understand why certain individuals are acting in ways that appear to run counter to their own best interests but you can and you must protect yourself from the consequences of their actions. You don’t have to suffer with them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Saturn begins one of its retrograde phases today it’s quite likely that people you interact with on a one-to-one level will be somewhat negative in their outlook. You must not let their sour point of view affect you. Find reasons to smile.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is not the time to start slowing down – in fact if anything you should be speeding up both mentally and physically. Today’s sun-Uranus link will inspire you to think in new and exciting ways. Shock and amaze with everything you say and do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Under no circumstances should you just sit back and let things happen. Just because those around you seem bored with everything does not mean you have to be bored as well. Find a project that inspires you and make it your life’s work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t pull your punches today. Certain people deserve to be given a hard time and the planets warn if you don’t get tough with them now they may start to believe those rumours about Librans being too nice for their own good!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been a bit too easygoing of late, but what happens over the next few days will remind you that you still need to be on your toes, even when there is no apparent threat to deal with. Be nice to people but be watchful, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in a hugely generous mood and want nothing more than to share your goodwill and good fortune with other people. However, Saturn warns that while it’s okay to be generous with your time and energy you must take care with your money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You cannot force others to just hand over what it is you desire and if you try you could set back your cause by days, weeks, even months. Saturn in your sign demands that everything be done fairly and by the book. What’s so hard about that?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t push yourself too hard. Focus only on activities that mean something to you personally and don’t let other people, not even friends and relatives, persuade you to do more than you feel comfortable with. Play time is more important than work time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can, if you wish, shout at the top of your voice in an effort to make yourself heard but it will have only a limited effect. Speak your truth clearly and calmly and if some people get the message and others do not that’s quite okay.

