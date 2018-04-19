April 19: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You should know by now that you cannot get ahead in life by taking short cuts. What you do over the coming year will be judged a success or failure not so much by what you achieve but by the methods you employ to go after it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have started many new projects in recent weeks but now you must decide which of them are worth carrying on with and which of them are likely to be a waste of your time. Your resources will be limited, so make sure you choose wisely.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow and that means it is time to get serious about what you want to be doing with your life. Don’t sit at home waiting for good things to come to you – go out and get them for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger that your imagination will get the better of you over the next few days, so make a conscious effort not to let your fantasies take control. So much is possible for you now but, no, riding a unicorn isn’t one of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take life as it comes today but make sure you leave yourself plenty of free time for social activities. Friends will drop by when you least expect them and you must go out of your way to make them feel welcome. Drink some coffee together.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun moves into the career area of your chart over the next few days you will be even more assertive than you usually are, so watch out world! Let employers and other important people see what you are capable of – just about anything.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

One of the most positive and inspirational times of the year is about to begin for you and it is of the utmost importance that you do not set yourself any boundaries or limits. Your worldview is about to expand in some amazing ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A fear or anxiety you thought had been put behind you will return over the next few days and this time you must deal with it once and for all. You need to get to the root of the problem and that means being totally honest with yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the sun is about to move into your opposite sign of Taurus you will be faced with situations that challenge the way you deal with people on a one-to-one basis. What you most need to learn is that compromise is not only possible but a necessity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need to make changes in your working environment now is the time to give it some serious thought. But don’t go mad and throw out everything you are used to with a vague idea of replacing it with something better. Take it step by step.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One of the very best times of the year is about to begin and if you want something enough you will undoubtedly find a way to get it. You will enjoy it more, of course, if you join forces with like-minded people. Together you will be unbeatable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

At some stage over the next few days you will experience one of those light bulb moments when you realize where you have been going wrong. Don’t be too hard on yourself – you are human like everyone else . . . regardless of what some people might like to believe!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Travel is very much on the cards now and anyone who expects you to stay close to home today is going to be disappointed. You need to get out into the world and experience new horizons and new activities and, above all, new ideas.

