April 20: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your head may be full of great ideas but don’t try to go after them all. You need to be selective in the goals you choose to pursue. Cut those ideas down to the best three and put all your physical, mental and emotional energy into making them come true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun leaves your birth sign today but that does not mean your luck is about to turn for the worse – far from it. It does, however, mean you need to be sensible about how you use your time and energy, and even more so your money.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No doubt you are eager to start new things now the sun is moving into your sign but be patient. You will get the chance to move up a gear some time early next week. In the meantime, get plenty of rest – you are going to need it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will need to be a bit more responsive to the sensitive side of your nature today and over the weekend. Listen to what your heart tells you and then act on it, no matter what some of your more loud-mouthed friends might say.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s quite likely that you will meet someone over the next few days who becomes a firm friend and an important companion. Also, there is still time to get in the good books of people in positions of power. How can you best impress them?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s change of signs today will bring new opportunities your way, especially on the work front where you really should be taking more of a leading role. It’s time to get back some of that Leo dynamism that has been missing of late.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means be optimistic and enthusiastic about the future but don’t rush at your goals without some kind of plan. You have plenty of time to get prepared, so make sure you know what you are doing. And remember, small details are often important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

How’s your wealth situation? Could you weather a sudden financial storm if it hit you today? The planets indicate you need to look closely both at where your money is coming from and where it is going to. It’s all about dollars and sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to be too assertive today. If you want to get things done you need to be more persuasive and less coercive in your attitude. Yes, of course, you know best but let others lead the way occasionally so they can feel good about themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may not be in your nature to pay much attention to details but that could be your undoing over the next 24 hours. Watch carefully what is going on around you and don’t think you can cut corners and get away with it, because you can’t.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put all thoughts of fear and failure behind you and strike out in a new direction today. As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart you can and you must be more adventurous. You have almost nothing to lose and the world to gain.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to find ways to get closer to someone you have drifted apart from in recent months. It would help, of course, if you made more of an effort to see things from their perspective. They might then make more of an effort to see things from yours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no need to be so serious about life. Treat everything that happens today as some kind of cosmic game, a game that is supposed to be enjoyed rather than won. Get into the habit of doing everything with a smile on your face.

