April 22: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, planet of power, begins one of its retrograde phases on your birthday, which means you must not abuse the power you have over other people and you must not let other people abuse the power they have over you. Honesty and fairness are essential.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be in the spotlight this week whether you want to be or not. Chances are you would prefer not to be the centre of attention at this particular moment in time but as all eyes are on you make sure your best side is on show.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be outspoken at the moment, no doubt encouraged by the sun in your sign, but you would be wise to watch what you say when dealing with people in positions of power. They don’t care if you’re right, they care only about their own reputation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can sense that now is the time to take action and that what you begin over the next week or so will have positive effects not just on your relationships and your career but on your long-term wealth prospects as well. Be decisive and ruthless.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you feel compelled to end a partnership of some kind this week by all means do so, but bear in mind that with both Saturn and Pluto now moving retrograde in your opposite sign there will be consequences. Maybe you should not be so hasty.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Partners and work colleagues will heap as much work on your shoulders as they feel they can get away with this week, so call a halt and call it soon. They can be as demanding as they like but you are under no obligation to do as they say.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be put to the test over the next few days and there will be times when you wonder if you have what it takes to carry on. Dig deep into your mental and emotional reserves and you will find a strength you never knew you had.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be a dozen and one things you are desperate to get started on but the planets warn that a family matter comes first. You tried to ignore it and that didn’t work, so now you must get tough, with others and also with yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As your ruler Pluto begins one of its retrograde phases you would be wise to put new plans on hold and make sure that current projects are finished, on time and to a very high standard, before moving on. Do what needs to be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can be a bit too upfront for some people’s tastes and the planets warn you must be careful who you choose to make fun of today. Take aim at the wrong target and you could find yourself on the receiving end of some pretty harsh comments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you have to tell people may be the truth but chances are they don’t want to hear it and won’t be amused if you insist they listen. It may be a pain having to tiptoe around their sensitive feelings but on this occasion it’s also good politics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to decide, once and for all, what it is that you want out of life. With Pluto now moving retrograde you will need to be thorough in your self-examination. Time is not a factor. If it takes months to reach a conclusion then so be it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Allow only positive thoughts to guide you. Any negative ideas that rise up from the depths of your mind must be discarded, no matter how attractive they might appear to be. Thoughts become realities much quicker than most people imagine.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com