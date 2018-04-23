April 23: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sometimes you take life too seriously and sometimes you don’t take it seriously enough and over the coming 12 months you must find a happy medium, one that enables you to focus on what matters while not allowing yourself to get upset about it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t lack for energy at the moment but that does not mean you have to use it up in one mad rush. You are about to embark on a rather challenging period of physical and mental activity, so conserve your resources for when you need them most.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you can and must realize now is that you have nothing to prove, either to yourself or to other people. Make sure that what you do over the coming week is what you really want to do, and not just what you think others expect of you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be poised to begin something new and exciting but don’t get carried away. If you start in too mad a rush you may not accomplish as much as you could have or should have. Pace yourself sensibly and get others to help you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This should be a fun week for you, even if you end up doing more for other people than you do for yourself. The efforts you make for friends and family and colleagues now will be repaid in full later in the year, so smile as you work.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best way to make a good impression on an employer or someone in a position of power is to take the initiative and make things happen without being told. You must, however, be sure it’s what they want to happen. Do some research first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will achieve more in the long-term if you wait for things to happen and then decide how to react rather than try to make things happen yourself. Relax and conserve your energy today, because the rest of the week may be hectic.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are not as confident as you appear and the praise you get today will strengthen your self-belief. But are others praising you because they believe you deserve it or because they are trying to trick you? It doesn’t matter – they’re right either way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If there is something you want to say then say it now and get it over with – but make sure it is 100-per-cent true! As fair-minded Venus moves into the wealth area of your chart tomorrow you cannot afford to make silly mistakes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may like to pretend that you are not in the least bit sensitive but it isn’t true and what happens over the next 24 hours will bring out the softer side of your nature. Hopefully not too many people will notice before you regain control of yourself!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart will make it easier for you to get a grip on what needs to be done – mainly by making you realize that very little of it actually needs to be done, at least not right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who thinks you have been taking things easy in recent weeks will have to revise their opinion over the next few days as the rewards of your endeavours begin to come in. You don’t make a big show of your ambition but it’s always there.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try opening up a bit to other people this week. Family and friends will be happy to assist you in any way they can but they do need to be asked – they are unable to read minds and your mind can at times be all over the place!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com