April 24: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday will endow you with so much energy and so much enthusiasm that success is pretty much guaranteed. You are the proverbial unstoppable force, and at the moment there is no immovable object in sight!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone new will come into your life today and the thrill you feel when they are close will make you wonder if you are falling in love. Maybe you are, but more likely you are so on the same emotional wavelength that their mere presence excites you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Charm will work a lot better than threats today, especially where money matters are concerned, so even if you feel that someone deserves to be yelled at, you are strongly advised to control your feelings and be nice to them . . . for now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t have to try too hard to get what you need today – with Venus, planet of harmony, moving into your sign others will go out of their way to assist you at home and at work. Do you take advantage of the situation? Of course you do!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you have been worrying about for ages will no longer matter to you after today and chances are you won’t be able to remember why it bothered you in the first place. That’s typical Cancer behaviour: tormenting yourself for no good reason!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you can get past your ego today and say sorry to someone you offended recently you will soon be the best of friends again. Next time though try not to be so judgmental, at least not until you know their back story in a little more detail.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how many things may have gone wrong in recent weeks your luck will change for the better now that Venus is moving into the career area of your chart. Also, with Mars and Jupiter on your side too your enemies will fear you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means be forceful and determined today but don’t go so far and push so hard that you turn people against you. With your ruler Venus, planet of harmony, moving in your favour you can easily find ways to get what you need without starting a fight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you still need to make up with someone you fell out with recently it may now be too late. With Venus leaving the relationship area of your chart today opportunities to tell them how sorry you are will be few and far between. Next time, be quicker.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs one-to-one relationships means you must let others know how much you appreciate their efforts. A few well-chosen words of praise from you could win them over to your side forever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Never mind about competing and getting one over on your rivals, you need to find ways to win friends and influence people. It does not matter who was right and who was wrong, it matters only that you are now on the same side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be a lot more relaxed about life in general and affairs of the heart in particular now that Venus, planet of affection, is moving into the most dynamic area of your chart. Whatever you do today, do it with love in your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

All sorts of opportunities will open up for you this week but don’t get so caught up in your work or in making money that you neglect what matters most: your home life and your loving family. Don’t just do it for them, do it with them, too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com