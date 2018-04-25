April 25: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday will encourage you to think deeply about issues that most people take for granted or don’t care about. No problem will be too trivial to ignore, because you know it’s the little things that make the world work.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Saturn, planet of ambition, will inspire you to make the most of your opportunities on the work front but you are more likely to do well if you have a strategic plan, a blueprint for success. You can’t fly by the seat of your pants all the time Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life is good and getting better by the minute and most things you attempt over the next few days will bring the desired results. Think big, aim high and don’t let anyone tell you that some things are impossible – that word does not apply to you!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Saturn moving through the wealth area of your chart you need to be careful when dealing with large sums of money, even more so if most of it belongs to other people. If they trust you with their dollars you must not let them down.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to adapt to other people’s plans over the next 24 hours but that should not be too much of a problem. The planets indicate you will always end up where you are supposed to be, so trust in the universe to guide and protect you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you need to remember today, and for the remainder of the month, is that quality work counts for more than quantity. Your creative potential may be huge but for best results you need to focus on a single project – and make it a masterpiece!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem remarkably outgoing and expressive at the moment, not at all the quiet, unassuming Virgo the world is used to. Be that as it may, don’t be so expressive that you let rivals know about your plans – that’s just inviting them to steal your glory.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Saturn in the domestic area of your chart will bring certain problems to a head over the next few days but in a way that’s good because for too long you have been ignoring them. Face up to family and emotional issues – it will be worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to have a dozen or more tasks on the go at the moment but is that wise? No doubt you think you can cope with the extra workload but what about your social life? Even a Scorpio needs some rest and relaxation once in a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets someone has been getting rich at your expense and you need to make it clear to them there will be consequences if they carry on taking advantage of your generous nature. Don’t make it a threat, make it a promise.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With Mars, Saturn and Pluto all moving through your sign you are clearly in the mood to get things done, but if you behave in too imperious a manner you are sure to make powerful enemies. Do you care? Probably not, but be careful anyway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be no end of opportunities to show your caring side over the next few days – though some will be shocked by the revelation. Do what you can for people in need, both on a personal and a public level.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Use your powers of persuasion to get others to join your current crusade. This is one of those occasions when you can, if you so choose, make a huge difference in the wider world by inspiring those around you with your energy and enthusiasm.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com