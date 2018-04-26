April 26: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means there can be no more wasting time and energy on trivialities – you must get serious about your goals. Focus on essentials each and every day of the coming year. Train yourself to be a more serious person.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can get whatever it is that you desire today but you will also have to pay a price for it. The universe will reward you for all the hard work you have done but it will also ask you to sacrifice something that means a lot to you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your confidence will get a much-needed boost from cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn but don’t use that as an excuse to make unnecessary changes. Be adventurous by all means but make sure there is a purpose to your actions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t go spending money on things you don’t really need. Venus in your sign makes you hugely generous but you don’t have to pay for other people’s goodies as well as your own. Live for today but save something for tomorrow as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be called upon to help a friend today and no matter how busy you may be with other tasks and chores you must do what you can to assist them. They have done you plenty of favours in the past, so be there for them now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Stand back from your work and make sure you are still moving in the right direction. You may have deviated from your blueprint by only a small amount but over time that means you have strayed a long way from the path you should be on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Get to work on something of a creative or artistic nature and don’t let other people’s doubts hold you back. If you put in the required effort over the next 24 hours, both physical and mental, you are sure to make a huge success of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point trying to force other people to do your bidding today because they won’t give in to your wishes. If there is something that needs doing either do it yourself or hire some people to help you – money talks louder than words.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Brush up on your social skills over the next few days and make sure important people know who you are and what you can do. Being somewhat secretive by nature you often fail to draw attention to yourself, but now you must. Put on a show.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If people in positions of power won’t give you what you think you deserve then you may have no alternative but to take it for yourself. You have worked long and hard to reach your current position and are due some kind of reward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s Mars-Pluto union means you are eager for success, but you must also be eager to take on the duties that go with. On top of that you need to realize that once you have committed to a certain course of action there can be no going back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something is holding you back and preventing you from reaching your true potential. Most likely it is your own fear of making a fool of yourself and that is an attitude you can and you must get past over the next few days, starting right now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep your long-term goals in mind over the next few days and don’t let anyone persuade you that you are aiming too high or expecting too much of yourself. Your problem is the exact opposite of that: You don’t expect enough of yourself.

