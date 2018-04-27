April 27: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get out and about more so you can meet people who provide you with opportunities to grow – materially, emotionally and spiritually. If you want to change your life for the better – and you should – now is the time to get serious about it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you hear something today that you believe can be turned to your financial advantage don’t hesitate to use it. If certain individuals are so stupid as to let slip information they should have kept to themselves that’s their problem, and their loss!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is the ideal time to remind people you love just how much they mean to you and just how much you appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made for you over the years. Don’t just say it with words, say it with deeds as well.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find it hard to trust someone today but trust them you must because your long-term success will to some extent depend on their assistance. Overlook their faults and ignore your reservations about their motives, for the time being at least.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Support will come from some unlikely sources today and over the weekend. People you thought of as rivals, maybe even enemies, will rally round and make life easier for you. Which just goes to show you should never jump to conclusions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will receive a highly attractive offer of some sort over the next 24 hours but before you accept it might be smart to check what will be expected of you in return. You didn’t think it would be for free did you? Wise up Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you get the chance to cheer up a friend or relative who has been feeling a bit down of late you must not let it pass. Your input could make the difference between them giving up altogether and being inspired to give it another go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why do you feel guilty about something you did not cause? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because negative emotions like that will hold you back just when you should be moving forward with confidence. Don’t take life so seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Friends, family and even work colleagues will do anything you ask of them today, so ask away! For reasons you cannot begin to understand almost everyone you meet wants to do you favours. Don’t be suspicious, just take advantage of it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If certain people push you to act more quickly than you think is safe you should try to work out what their motives might be. Chances are they are hoping to benefit from your actions while you take the risks. You don’t have to play that game.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Use your charm and leadership skills to get friends and colleagues to do things for you today. You always get the best from yourself but you don’t always get the best from the people you work with, so encourage them to raise their game a bit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t be too tough on yourself if something goes wrong over the next 24 hours. Put it down to experience and move on quickly. There is no point dwelling on your failures, not when there are so many potential successes now heading your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is nothing that friends and family members won’t do for you if you ask them nicely. Money matters are under excellent stars at the moment, so if you need to arrange a loan or get some other kind of financial help then go for it now.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com