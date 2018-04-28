April 28: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you find yourself in situations where confrontation is necessary be brave and go all the way. But once you have got what you want you must stop and find ways to make friends with your beaten rivals. Life is sometimes a struggle but must never be a war.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You know what changes you want to see in your life and you know that the sooner you get started on them the better off you will be. Make an effort to get your financial house in order this weekend, because everything else will depend on it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in your sign makes you feel adventurous and glad to be alive but as Saturn is strong in your chart too you must not go mad and throw caution to the wind. Promise yourself that you will act decisively but with restraint as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You feel a bit fragile at the moment, so steer clear of situations that are challenging and stay away from people who rub you the wrong way. If others get the impression that you are being aloof that’s okay – you don’t need their company right now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means try to help people this weekend but don’t think you can solve all their problems and put an end to all their ills. Some challenges are too much for even a cardinal sign Cancer to deal with, so recognize and respect your limits.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know with the utmost clarity what it is you should be doing – so why are you not doing it right now? You need to get past the feeling of lethargy that has engulfed you and learn how to be a self-starter. Others can’t do it for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and any doubts you had about your dreams and schemes will disappear over the next 48 hours. What you accomplish over the next few days will put everything else you have done in the shade.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Put a name to your fears and then go all out to get past them. Almost certainly you have been worrying for no good reason and by the time Monday morning comes around you will feel refreshed and eager to get on with your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is so much going on at the moment that it seems as if you have no control over your affairs. That isn’t true. If you quiet your mind and focus only on essentials this weekend you will be back on top of things in a matter of hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Strive to make a good impression on people whose power and authority it would be nice to have on your side. You don’t have to become a sycophantic “yes man” but you do have to show willing and show respect for their position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Creatively and romantically you have so much going for you at the moment but for best results you need to learn to be a bit less set in your ways. Don’t be so suspicious of change – embrace it and move into a new and more rewarding phase.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

They say that knowledge is power and it is true that what you find out about someone this weekend will put you in the driving seat when it comes to negotiating a better deal for yourself. A little bit of leverage will go a long way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Get away from your duties and chores for a while this weekend and focus your mind on things that make you smile. The sun in the most sociable area of your chart means it’s okay to have fun – in fact it’s not merely okay, it’s essential.

