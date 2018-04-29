April 29: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means it’s time to get serious about your role in the world. You were born with a unique set of talents and now you must consciously use them to build something of lasting value that you will always be remembered for.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to act swiftly and decisively during the early part of the new week, especially if you want to make money. You are not the only one who is hoping for a quick profit, so be ready to do your stuff at a moment’s notice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You feel like you can take on the world and win, and maybe you can, but the approaching full moon warns you may not be as invincible as you like to believe. You’re certainly not the only one with a passion for success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

According to the planets you are paying too much attention to what other people think and say and not nearly enough to what your own heart is trying to tell you. Turn your focus inward this week and let your inner voice guide you. It knows the way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A situation you have been caught up in for ages will resolve itself either today or tomorrow. Almost certainly you will have to pay some kind of penalty to get yourself free but it will be worth it for the sense of relief you feel.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will make your mark on the world over the next few days but don’t make it so deep that you can never go back and write over it again. You can be a bit heavy-handed in your methods at times, so try applying a lighter touch.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The upcoming full moon warns there will be a few raised voices over the next two or three days. But now you are aware of that fact you can resolve to stay in control of your temper. You don’t have to give as good as you get.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point arguing with people who refuse to see sense. If you can’t make a joke of your differences, or agree to disagree, then you may have no other option but to remove yourself from their presence. Don’t put up with their childish ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be hugely energetic but also hugely emotional this week, thanks to the full moon in your sign. You need to accept that you won’t get things all your own way over the next few days. There is such a thing as compromise Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find it hard not to be impatient this week – you can’t understand why certain things are taking so long to accomplish – but the fact is you move twice as fast as most other people so you have no option but to wait for them to catch up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can expect some kind of breakthrough over the next few days – whatever it is you have been trying to achieve you will take giant steps in the right direction. At last you will be able to say “I told you so!” to your critics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need the support of family members and other relatives for what you are planning to do in the coming week, so make sure you stay in their good books, even if it means saying things you don’t really believe. In other words, be nice!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars for you now is that you are wasting too much time on irrelevant activities and need to get back to basics. The upcoming full moon will help by getting rid of obligations that are a serious drag on your resources.

