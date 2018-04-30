April 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you must spend more time with your family and loved ones. And it must be quality time, too. Don’t rush what you do together, make it last and savour it. Remember, today’s events are tomorrow’s memories.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t deceive yourself into thinking that you are smart enough to cut corners or break rules and get away with it – you’re not. Almost certainly whatever little scheme you come up with the powers that be know all about it already. Strive to be honest.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The full moon warns you must steer clear of disputes that have nothing to do with you. The more others try to draw you into an argument the more you must keep your distance. Everyone could soon be ganging up on you if you get involved.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You now have to accept that you have bitten off more than you can chew and need to cut back on your commitments. Focus on essentials and don’t listen to those who say you must do this and you must do that. Do only what is best for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life in general seems to going well for you at the moment, which is nice, but don’t let that seduce you into thinking that you can push yourself harder without balancing it out with some serious rest. Slow down or risk breakdown – it’s that simple.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Other people can act in questionable ways if they wish but don’t follow their example. Stick to your own high standards of behaviour and trust that you will get what you want most in life eventually. What goes around always comes around.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you lose something of value today don’t dwell on it to such an extent that you fail to see the new opportunities that are heading your way. The cosmic powers that be are simply clearing a space so you can enjoy something even better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be too big-hearted to turn down someone who is having a run of bad luck but you also need to acknowledge the fact that they brought most of their woes on themselves. Only give if you know that your donation won’t be squandered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can at times be a bit too suspicious for your own good but the full moon in your sign suggests that on this occasion you are right to believe that something is not quite right. Let your sixth sense guide you away from danger today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you don’t feel like doing things with other people today then don’t force yourself. You are entitled to your own time and space and if others find that hard to understand that’s their problem, not yours. Assert your right to a little privacy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t blame yourself for things that were either not your fault or that you had no way of stopping. And don’t blame anyone else either. This is one of those occasions when you should gloss over errors as quickly as possible, then move on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means be a bit more assertive on the work front today but don’t start thinking you can do as you please or, worse, tell others what they should be doing. If you get ideas above your station you could soon be in trouble with the boss.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

For some strange reason you have this feeling that something is about to go wrong. Most likely it is just the full moon stirring up your mind and emotions, so don’t take any of it too seriously. For Pisces, life will continue to improve.