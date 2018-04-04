April 4: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your apparently irrational behaviour will have some people thinking that you have taken leave of your senses, but of course it’s a ploy. You want them off their guard so they cannot work out what you are going to do next. Make it something dramatic.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This may be one of the most exciting times of the year for you but cosmic activity in challenging areas of your chart warns you must not take anything for granted. Today you should take extra care when socializing and travelling. Don’t take silly risks.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must be scrupulously honest in everything you do. You don’t need to deceive your enemies to get the better of them, you just need to be yourself and focus on what you are good at. That will be enough to bring you the success that you crave.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s Mars-Mercury link may cause a bit of a mental block – you can’t seem to get your mind in gear – but that may actually turn out to be a good thing. The planets warn that your wayward thoughts could lead you in some strange directions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be working more for other people than you are for yourself of late and that needs to change. Start by letting those who are taking advantage of your generous nature know that the free ride is over. From now on everyone pays, even your friends.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With mind planet Mercury at odds with Mars today you could easily fool yourself into believing that certain things are true when they clearly are not. Risks of all kinds are best avoided over the next 24 hours. There is no such thing as a sure thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to spell out in plain and simple language what it is you expect of other people. If your language is not crystal clear they will almost certainly take what you say the wrong way and make mistakes, leading to bad feeling all round.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Listen to what friends and family members tell you today, but don’t think you have to take their advice. It could be that you know more about a particular situation than they do, so listen to your inner voice as well, then make your call.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be extra careful when dealing with other people today, especially when there is money at stake. Anything that sounds too good to be true almost certainly is, so err on the side of caution and keep the purse strings under your sole control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not often you pass up the chance to have your say but it might be smart to do just that today. If you speak too freely, and especially if your words are anything but wholly favourable, it could rebound on you in ways you had not expected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to accept that sometimes in life things happen for no apparent reason – there is no right or wrong about the situation, it just is. No matter what takes place over the next 24 hours you can and you must stay calm and rise above it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some strange, even bizarre, things are likely to happen today but none of them can do you much harm so don’t take them too seriously. It might also help if you stopped taking yourself too seriously as well. Enjoy what fate sends your way, don’t dread it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to broadcast your plans to the world but this is probably not the best cosmic time to do so. With communications planet Mercury at odds with Mars today your announcement could be seen by some as a declaration of war!

