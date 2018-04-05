April 5: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Saturn-Mercury link on your birthday means you must be realistic about what is and is not possible. It also means you must throw out plans that are too in-depth or restrictive. Don’t tie yourself down with detailed schedules. Take each day as it comes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Far too many people seem to have a say in your future at the moment and that needs to change. Let everyone know that you alone will decide what you are going to do next and if they don’t like it they can join a different team.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others insist that you follow their lead the more determined you will be to go your own way and do your own thing. Clearly they don’t know you too well or they would understand that demands like that are likely to be counterproductive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is something you need to own up to, some transgression that is nagging at your conscience, now is the time to admit it. Chances are most people won’t care in the slightest and will quickly forgive you. They have their own sins to deal with!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A work colleague or business partner has made a costly error and if you are not careful they will pin the blame on you. Make it plain to them that you have no intention of being the fall guy. They must pay for their own stupidity.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem reluctant to take chances at the moment and according to the planets you are right to hold back. A Saturn-Mercury link urges you to conserve your physical and mental energy and see how things develop before making your next move.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is not the right time to commit yourself to anything new. Saturn’s influence warns that you are already up to your eyeballs in work and other chores, so reject any and all requests for assistance, no matter how tempting the offers may be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you said or did in the dim and distant past will return to haunt you today but there is no point getting angry with yourself about it. Just go with the flow and accept that what goes around always comes around again eventually.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can get upset with what other people are saying about you if you like but why bother when you know it won’t stop them? It may in fact encourage them to be more critical of your actions. Pretend you don’t care in the least about their opinions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have much time for people who move and think slowly but the planets warn you must not get too impatient with them today because it could be you who suffers as a result. Would it hurt to move a bit slower yourself for a while?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be tempting to start something new but with mind planet Mercury at odds with Saturn in your sign the cosmic omens warn you should wait a day or two. Only then will you have a clear idea of what it is you should be doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone in a position of authority is watching you closely and if they like what they see you could be moving up in the world very soon. But don’t break rules or cut corners to make yourself look good. It’s unlikely they will appreciate it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Like it or not you made a commitment and you must see it through to the end. If you try to back out now your reputation could suffer massively, so do what is expected of you and do it well. In future, steer clear of rash promises.