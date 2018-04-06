April 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

For quite some time you have been content to let others lead the way but now you must strike out in a direction of your own choosing, even if it means travelling alone for a while. Aries is supposed to be an independent sign – don’t lose that reputation.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be too much of a perfectionist today. If you set yourself impossible targets you will only feel bad when you fail to reach them. Aim high by all means but not so high that you cannot actually see the prize you are striving for.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep what you know to yourself today, especially if the knowledge you are party to could endanger the status quo either at home or at work. You will get the chance to rock the boat a bit later in the month when the sun enters your sign.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t have to try too hard to make an impression over the next 24 hours and even people in positions of power will begin to realize what an asset you are. You don’t have to do anything special, just be your usual brilliant self.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be ambitious but ambition alone won’t be enough to bring you success. You also need to cultivate the kind of friendships that can open doors that up until now have remained firmly shut. It’s time to come out of your shell. Be sociable.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do something different. Do something out of the ordinary. The sun in Aries at this time of year gives your confidence a boost and you must use it to attempt what others say cannot be done. You’re a Leo – you can do anything and everything.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to get out of the habit of trying to do everything alone. Over the next few days – and over the next few weeks – it will pay you to be a bit less independent. Remember, you don’t have to like people to be able to work with them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be under pressure at the moment but that is not an excuse to get angry with people who love you. If you’ve had words with someone close in the past few days make an effort to apologize to them now. You’re on the same side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have many duties and obligations to fulfill but that does not mean you have to be at other people’s service every minute of every day. Make sure you carve out some “me” time today. Disappear for an hour or two if you have to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the sympathetic sign of Aries means you not only have plenty of energy and enthusiasm to get things done for yourself but enough left over to help other people as well. Make sure you help only those who truly deserve it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stand back from the little, everyday things that are causing you so much concern and see your life from a wider perspective. The fact is you have rarely, if ever, been blessed with more opportunities to find love and happiness. So find them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be in the mood for work but that’s okay. No matter what others say you are entitled to take a break once in a while, so take one now and come back to the fray refreshed tomorrow. Oh wait, that’s the weekend. Make it Monday instead!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although money matters seem to be taking up a large slice of your time at the moment you still need to take care of your deeper needs. Try doing something of a more spiritual nature today, something that reminds you there is a higher reality.