April 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t waste time lamenting the opportunities you missed because there will be plenty more of them this year. Keep your brain switched on and keep your eyes and ears open, and make sure that this time you are ready when opportunity comes knocking.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This could be and should be a fun time for you but there have been quite a few challenges of late, so maybe you have not enjoyed yourself to the fullest extent possible. Don’t worry – you will more than make up for it this weekend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Friends and family members will expect you to make efforts above and beyond the call of duty over the next 48 hours and, of course, you will go out of your way to assist them. Don’t go so far that you risk hurting yourself though!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not everyone you like to think is a friend can be trusted, so be on your guard and don’t give away information that your rivals could find ways of using against you. You like to talk but sometimes you say too much. Keep your plans to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to come on too strong when putting forward your views about what’s going on in the world because you could easily offend someone whose friendship you value. They may see things differently to you, so stick to less controversial subjects.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may seem as if a colleague or friend is going out of their way to make life difficult for you but most likely you are being overly sensitive. They have their own interests to protect, as you have yours. Respect that and don’t be so touchy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everyone gets emotional occasionally – yes, even a Virgo – so don’t worry if you feel a bit tearful over the next 48 hours. Whatever it is that is upsetting you it will no longer be an issue come Monday morning. So why make it an issue now?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No, other people are not going to change their ways to accommodate your needs and the sooner you get your head round that fact the better. If you want something done this weekend you are going to have to do it yourself. So get started.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes you rush into situations with no thought as to what it might cost you but recent events have made you a bit more reticent about taking risks, and that’s good. Causes always have consequences, especially where relationships are concerned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you worrying about things that may never happen? Cosmic activity in one of the most dynamic areas of your chart urges you to be positive this weekend. Yes, by all means think before you act, but then act swiftly and decisively.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Others may not approve of what you are doing but why should you care? Don’t be afraid to try something new this weekend, even if – especially if – it is the kind of thing that leaves less adventurous types wondering what on earth is going on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have a way with words but sometimes you say things for no other reason than to provoke a reaction and that could be dangerous this weekend. If you go to extremes you will inevitably invite some kind of extreme response. Do you really want that?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have a lot of work to get through over the next 48 hours and you won’t have time to hang back while others try to keep up with you. There are times when you have to look out for your own interests and this is one of them.