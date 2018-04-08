April 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be as many ups as there are downs this year and if you are smart you will make the most of the former and play down the significance of the latter. It’s not what life throws at you that matters but how you choose to deal with it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A challenge of some sort will force you to give of your best over the next few days – and your best is more than good enough. Take action quickly and decisively and don’t doubt for a moment that you will succeed. You were born a winner.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not like you to be impulsive but you could get so impatient with how slowly others move over the next few days that you push ahead without thinking. What do you suppose the consequences might be? Take your time and get it right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something will happen over the coming week that makes you wonder if maybe you have been a bit too hasty in reaching certain conclusions. And yes, you have. Somehow you are going to have to find a way to take back what you said.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There were times of late when it felt as if you had no choice but to do what others demanded of you, but the truth is you always have a choice. If you don’t agree with what they expect of you then just say “No” – loudly and often.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to start something big early next week but you are strongly advised to wait as Wednesday’s sun-Pluto link will encourage you to believe that something is easy when it is anything but. Give it time – there’s no need to rush.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stay calm and keep telling yourself that everything will come right in the end. This may be a tough time of year for you but that does not mean you have to suffer. Make things easy for yourself but avoiding people and situations that test your patience.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The ride may get a bit bumpy over the next few days but if you hold on tight and avoid needless risks you should be able to stay in the saddle. Be careful how you talk to well-connected people. Give them the respect they think they deserve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know you are working at the limits of your capacity already, so why are you even considering taking on more tasks and chores? Whatever the reason you need to get your brain in gear and get over it. Don’t run yourself into the ground.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You cannot possibly agree with everyone, nor is it a desirable thing to do, so choose whose side you are going to be on and give them your full support. Win or lose you will at least have shown that you are resolute enough to make tough decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens over the coming week will in some way or other rock your world to its foundations. That may sound overly dramatic but the planets indicate most strongly that something in your life is going to be not just changed, but transformed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Life has been good to you of late but there is a danger that you have allowed yourself to be lulled into a false sense of security. Even if you have it’s not really a big deal. You will handle whatever fate sends your way with ease this week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to do everything the hard way but you probably will. You seem to believe that the only way you will earn other people’s respect is by being the best at everything. There is of course a better way: just be yourself.