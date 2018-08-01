August 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Relationship issues will play a big part in your life this year. On the work front especially you will need to make concessions if you expect colleagues and employers to help you climb the ladder of success. Be ambitious but be a nice guy, too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get past your fears and start acting as if the universe wants you to enjoy life – which it does! What you most need to understand today, and every day, is that your thoughts create your reality, so be positive and good fortune will follow.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be one of the tougher members of the zodiac but don’t start acting as if you are invincible or you may end up with both physical and emotional cuts and bruises. You are tough but you are human too. In others words, know your limits.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be anxious about something that 99 times out of 100 would not bother you in the slightest. It may be hard to be upbeat while your ruling planet Mercury is going through its retrograde phase but you can do it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you allow yourself to get angry with someone today you are likely to regret it later on when you realize they were not so much to blame as you thought they were. Be kind to yourself and be kind to other people too – we all make mistakes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your past catches up with you in some way today don’t try to avoid it. If there is a price that needs to be paid for something you said or did then pay it willingly and resolve not to make the same mistake again (though you probably will).

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your luck will change for the better eventually but you don’t have to sit there waiting for the world to turn – try turning it yourself. You have more power to influence the outcome of events than you appear to realize. Start using that power today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how well things may be going for you at the moment you must not fall into the trap of thinking that life will always be this easy. In fact, where friendships and group activities are concerned your laidback attitude could put you at a disadvantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn there is more to a situation than meets the eye, so stay alert and make sure those you work and do business with don’t get rich at your expense. The best way to protect yourself is to make sure you are in possession of the facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a very real danger that you will go over the top in some way today, maybe in response to criticism you think is unfair. What you need to understand is that the more you react the more your enemies will talk you down. Ignore them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

For some strange reason a person you do business with seems to think you owe them something, and the sooner you disavow them of that idea the better. The only person you owe is yourself, so do what makes you feel good and ignore everyone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your luck will change for the better when Venus, planet of emotional and material values, moves into your fellow air sign of Libra on the 6th. Between now and then you should sit back and take things easy while you plan a new adventure.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel that you must take a risk of some kind today then make it one where, if you lose, it won’t cost more than you can afford to pay. Set yourself a financial limit and promise yourself that, if you reach it, you won’t go any further.

