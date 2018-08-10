August 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday suggests you will be dealing with people either much older or much younger than yourself over the coming year. Just remember that, whatever your respective ages may be, learning is always a two-way street.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You want to start something new and exciting and there is no reason at all why you should not do so. However, there are a number of ongoing projects that it might be wise to finish first before adding to your already heavy workload.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if everyone but you is having fun at the moment but is that true or is it just the way you are looking at life? Try to adopt a more easygoing attitude to what is taking place in the world around you. And smile more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is an excellent time to be on the move, so get out and about and don’t let anyone or anything hold you back. The more others caution you to be serious about life the more you should go out of your way to have a good time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be doing well money-wise at the moment but don’t take too much for granted as the approaching eclipse could lull you into a false sense of security. It’s taken a lot of work to get your cash-flow situation under control. Don’t spoil it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have made a great deal of progress in recent weeks and tomorrow’s eclipse in your sign is sure to reward you. Now you have got some momentum going you must keep pushing ahead. Don’t even thinking of slowing down. Speed up instead!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You should by now be feeling quietly confident that the worst is over and that the best is about to begin. What happens over the next two or three days will confirm that Lady Luck is smiling on you again. You’re about to move up in the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why put yourself to the test when you don’t really have to? The approaching eclipse will make it easy for you to enlist the aid of friends and family, who will happily carry some of the burden for you. Share the load as well as the laughs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t give up hope if you have not yet reached the place where you want to be professionally. The world keeps on turning and each new day brings new opportunities, so be positive and believe in yourself. It WILL happen Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Chances are you have been labouring under a lot of restrictions in recent weeks but the planets indicate they will be lifted either today or over the weekend. Celebrate by all means but don’t overdo it. Always keep your eye on the ultimate prize.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One of the best times of the year begins for you a fortnight from now when the sun moves into the sympathetic sign of Virgo. Between now and then aim to get on top of your workload and tie up loose ends. The effort will be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because the approaching eclipse falls in your opposite sign you should find it quite easy over the next few days to persuade other people to see things your way. Does that mean your way is the right way? Of course not, but persuade them anyway.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try to get minor jobs and chores out of the way today because tomorrow’s eclipse is likely to send even more responsibilities in your direction. It does not matter how small or insignificant a task may seem you must deal with it quickly and efficiently.

