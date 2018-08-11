August 11: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A solar eclipse on your birthday marks you out as someone with a very special destiny. No matter what went before, from this day on you must aim only for your highest ambition. Find a lever and a place to stand and then move the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The efforts you have put in over the past few months will start to bear fruit this weekend. On all levels, but especially creatively and romantically, this could be and should be a time of great joy. Love your life and life will love you in return.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the chance to reach out and help someone today you must take it, for their benefit and for your own. The more you put yourself out for others now the more the universe will put itself out for you later. That’s a fantastic deal.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s eclipse takes place in the communications area of your chart, so you should have no trouble at all getting your message across. Even so, make an effort to keep what you have to say short and simple so lesser minds can grasp it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are unhappy with your current role then this is the time to change it. On a material level in particular you won’t lack for opportunities over the next few days, so be ready for them and don’t let fear of the unknown hold you back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been hugely adventurous of late and as a result have accomplished a great many big and important things. All of them though will pale into insignificance compared to what you do next. You have only just begun to amaze!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must not assume that partners and loved ones know about your needs. If there is something you want or desire you must spell it out for them in plain and simple language. They can’t read your mind, Virgo – which is probably just as well!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a friend or even a stranger is in need of a helping hand today don’t hesitate to reach out to them. Also, get involved in some kind of group activity that enables you to use the talents you were born with in aid of a greater cause.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have been finding it hard to finish a project of some kind now is the time to put in an extra burst of effort. The more you put yourself out to make things work the more employers and other authority figures will be impressed by your ambition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find it easy to win friends and influence people this weekend as the eclipse in your fellow fire sign of Leo lends an aura of professionalism to your activities. Don’t work too hard though – it’s also a good time to take a vacation!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you see or hear this weekend will open your mind to new possibilities and even though some of them may seem a bit far-fetched to begin with you will know that this is the path you are destined to follow. Allow yourself to be inspired.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not hold grudges of any kind, even if your resentment is justified. If you cannot forgive those who have hurt you, then put them out of your mind and forget them. You have more important things to apply your emotional energy to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The harder you try to focus your mind in a particular direction the more it seems to wander. Maybe you should take the hint and stop trying so hard. Relax and let your mind go where it wants to go this weekend. Why make life such a struggle?

