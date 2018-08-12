August 12: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will take chances left, right and centre this year and for the most part they will pay off, thanks to sheer force of will on your part. There is one battle though that you are destined to lose. When it happens, accept it and be gracious in defeat.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do something out of the ordinary, something that gets you noticed. Being a risk-taker by nature you won’t find it hard to turn heads and ruffle feathers, but be careful when dealing with authority figures – they may not appreciate your sense of humour.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to reveal too much about what you are planning this week, because if your rivals get wind of what you are up to they will go out of their way to disrupt your efforts. Keep your ideas to yourself, at least for the next 24 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means help out a colleague if they get into difficulties this week but don’t do everything for them and make sure they know this is a one-off event. The planets warn they will take advantage of you if they think they can get away with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A sun-Pluto link suggests there will be some kind of power play at home or at work and you will have to tread carefully if you want to stay on the right side of people you respect. Make no demands, but don’t let others make demands of you either.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You feel on top of the world and capable of anything but the planets warn you must not push too hard, especially at work where employers and other influential people won’t take kindly to your larger-than-life attitude. Can you do ‘meek’? Probably not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You would be the first to admit that some of the decisions you recently took were not of the highest quality, but the fact that you know that means you can now make decisions that offset any negative effects. You won’t make the same errors again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are smart you will make a conscious effort to avoid situations that could be difficult or dangerous. It’s not cowardly to avoid trouble, it’s common sense. Besides, if you are going to fight make it against opponents who are worthy of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A powerful link between the sun and your ruling planet Pluto suggests that a battle of wills is likely this week, and it may be the case that on this occasion you come off second best. It’s no big deal – not even a Scorpio can win every time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be tempted to take the kind of risk that 99 times out of 100 pays off for you, but this could be the one occasion when it goes wrong, so be ready to cut your losses and run. Under no circumstances keep doubling your bets!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you try to deal with a relationship problem or domestic issue in an aggressive manner you will only make matters worse, so take a deep breath and step back from the situation for a while. It’s really not worth raising your blood pressure over.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be desperate to make up lost ground but the planets warn if you push yourself too hard over the next few days your efforts could be counterproductive. Relax. The situation is nowhere near as desperate as you seem to imagine.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You’re not usually reckless in your actions but you might be tempted to do something out of the ordinary this week – and if you do you will almost certainly regret it very soon. Try to look ahead to what the consequences might be – then think again!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com