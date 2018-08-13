August 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Someone you meet in your working environment over the coming 12 months is destined to play a significant role in your life for many years to come. You may make an odd couple in other people’s eyes but you are on the same wavelength career-wise.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are you a bit lacking in drive at the moment? Has your get up and go got up and gone? Don’t worry. As Mars moves back into the most ambitious area of your chart today your energy will get a boost. What is your highest ambition? Go for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may prefer to keep a low profile but the planets indicate you will accomplish more over the coming week if you go all out to show the world what you are capable of. Also, if you get the chance to travel, don’t turn it down.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t spend too much time lamenting the opportunities you missed because there will be plenty more chances to excel over the next few weeks. Today though, your No. 1 priority is to make sure that career and business deals are watertight.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mars, planet of ego, moves back into your opposite sign today you will finally have to accept that it simply isn’t possible to run away from a partnership issue. Face up to the situation bravely and do what has to be done.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think that you have plenty of energy at your disposal but the planets warn there is a danger you could be overestimating your physical reserves. Don’t take unnecessary chances with your well-being today, either at home or at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may believe that you can take on any challenge and win, and maybe you can, but your chances of success will improve considerably if you tackle one thing at a time. What is more important to you, a creative endeavour or an affair of the heart?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop doing so much for other people and demand that they do something for you for a change. On the home front, especially, you have been trying too hard to solve loved ones’ emotional issues. They need to take responsibility for themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s highly unlikely you will be able to stay in one place for any length of time today, so don’t make promises you may not be able to keep. Travel is again under excellent stars, so pack an overnight bag and be ready to move at a moment’s notice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have built up a significant head of steam over the past few weeks and should be able to get past any obstacles that are placed in your path without much trouble. Take care with money though – there’s a danger you could be a bit too extravagant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars moves back into your sign today, which among other things will encourage you to believe that if you go back over old ground you can set right what went wrong a few weeks ago. This time you can and you will make the right decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What occurs during the early part of the week will turn your attention away from your worldly aims and ambitions and toward matters of an inner, maybe even spiritual nature. Get your heart straight first and everything else will fall into place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be desperate to start a new project of some kind but the planets warn there is something you need to finish first. Yes, it may be a chore but until it is done you won’t be free to follow your true desire. Get on with it now.

