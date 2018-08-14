August 14: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know what you want out of life and you know you have what it takes to go out and get it, so what’s holding you back? It can’t be fear of failure, so maybe it’s fear of success. Tough. Get used to being the centre of attention.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If some people criticize you for your behaviour today you must not go on the defensive. Let everyone know that you are proud of who you are and what you do and have no intention of changing your ways, not now, not ever.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make an effort to go beyond your usual limits today you may be surprised by how much you accomplish. If you are in any way ambitious now is the time to step boldly into the spotlight and let the world see what you can do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be a lot more open and trusting of late and that’s good, but don’t give too much away about your long-term plans or your rivals may use that information to place obstacles in your path. Some things should be kept to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Are you the kind of person who notices things, who sees patterns where others see chaos and confusion? If so you will see something to your advantage today, something that you can use to further your ambitions. Don’t hesitate – go for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

To say you have been active and ambitious in recent weeks is not nearly saying enough and with the sun remaining in your sign until the 23rd there is still plenty of time to achieve even more. Don’t you dare slow down. Go even faster!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You really should be more assertive than you have been of late, so stop looking back and worrying about the mistakes you made and look forward to the many wonderful things you are going to do in the future instead. And the future starts today!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be in two minds about the best course of action to take but if you stop and listen to your inner voice it will soon become obvious what you must do. Act on what it tells you rather than on what is likely to make you popular.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Those who don’t know you well may see you as emotionally distant but friends and loved ones are aware how passionate you can be. Put that passion to good use today – remind someone you care for that you will always be there for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Words come easily to you now and that’s good because you will need to convince certain people that you know what you are doing. On the work front, especially, some of your colleagues have doubts about your competence. Persuade them to trust you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Have fun today but try not to go mad with your cash because your money situation may not be as healthy as you would like to believe. At this time of year, more than most, you need to take a long-term view of your financial well-being.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you have dealings with on a daily basis seems to believe they have the right to order you about and the sooner you put them right the better it will be both for them and for you. You give orders, you don’t take them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be sociable by nature but there are times when you prefer your own company and this is one of them. If you don’t want to mix with other people today then don’t. Use your time to get your head and your heart back together.

