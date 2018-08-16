August 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your imagination will soar to new heights over the coming 12 months but you need to understand that not everything your brain tells you can be trusted. Be creative by all means but don’t get too serious about your aims. Life is supposed to be fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t have to move with the times if you don’t feel like it. Just because others are jumping on the newest bandwagon or signing up for the latest craze does not mean you have to as well. Be a real individual – go your own way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Even a Taurus can stray from the correct path once in a while and with mind planet Mercury still moving retrograde you may have to admit today that you are close to getting lost. Never mind. You’ll get your bearings again come the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

When was the last time you let those you love know how much they mean to you? It might not be in your nature to get emotional but you can and you should make it clear that they live in your heart and are always in your thoughts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to give up on something before you have really given it a chance but that could be a big mistake. The planets indicate that if you get serious about it today then it won’t be long before you are loving every moment of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you are doing too much for other people and not enough for yourself. In one-to-one relationships, especially, you need to help others understand that at some stage they will need to take responsibility for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful what you say in the heat of the moment today because if you fall out with a friend or work colleague it could be a long time before you get back on good terms. Your words may be true but is speaking up worth the consequences?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you uncover some potentially embarrassing information about a friend you must keep it to yourself. Even if you gossip about it with others in a lighthearted manner it will still be seen as a betrayal. Put yourself in their shoes – and keep quiet!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Think twice before making a decision that could have long-term repercussions. Then think a third time just to make sure. There is a danger you might mislead yourself about a situation that most other times would not deceive you at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Teamwork may be the key to success but if some of the people you are collaborating with start going off at a tangent today it might be better to work on your own. Also, don’t let wishful thinking – theirs or yours – warp your judgment.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be easy to find fault with certain individuals but do you need to make an issue of it? Probably not. Keep your opinions to yourself today and let them get on with what they are doing. Even if it goes wrong it won’t damage you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to be finding it hard to make up your mind of late and it’s unlikely the situation will change until mind planet Mercury moves in your favour again on Sunday. Until then it’s okay to feel a bit confused. You’re not the only one!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point getting too serious about what’s going on in your life at the moment because there will be some radical changes between now and the end of the month. What you think is important now will very soon be of no significance at all.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com