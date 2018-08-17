August 17: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good advice will come at you from all directions this year – and you are advised to ignore it all. You already know what you should be doing with your life, and how, and why, so listen to what your inner voice tells you, then act decisively.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This may be a great time for creative activities but there is also a danger that you will take on too much. Your main task today is to limit your aims to the two or three things that really matter to you. You can’t do it all Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Partners and colleagues seem to have the upper hand at the moment and if you are smart you won’t do or say anything to upset them. Respect their decisions – even when you think they are wrong – and wait for your chance to shine. It will come.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life may be fun and fancy-free at the moment, and long may it continue, but don’t forget you do still have some responsibilities. Most of all you have a responsibility to take care of your health. Burning the candle at both ends will inevitably take a toll.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you plan well ahead and keep an eye on details you could come into money over the next few days. But you could also lose money if you take silly chances. When dealing with legal matters make sure you check the small print very carefully.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s your time of year and you are entitled to make the most of it, but you also need to be aware that you can’t do it all. You may be a Leo and adventurous by nature but there are still limits you would be wise to respect.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s great that you have high expectations of yourself but don’t build up your hopes to such a degree that you fear making mistakes. If you are seized with a desire to do something outrageous today, step back a bit and give it some extra thought.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You want nothing less than to conquer the world and to a degree you may even succeed. However, common sense should tell you that if you intend to stay at the top you will need the assistance of like-minded people. Not even a Libra can rule alone!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something will happen today or over the weekend that changes your status dramatically. Without knowing how it happened you will be the one who everyone looks up to, the one who is expected to have all the answers. No pressure then!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may like to think of yourself as young at heart but some people see you as wild and untamed, and those are the people you need to watch out for. Don’t be surprised if they try to subdue you over the next 24 hours. And don’t let them!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must take other people’s viewpoints into account today. If you try to ignore what they tell you it could lead to all sorts of ill feeling. Maybe you should ask yourself why they seem so reluctant to go along with your plans. Better still, ask them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you want to get things done today, then you are going to have to do most of it yourself. Friends and work colleagues are simply too busy on their own projects to have time to lend a hand with yours. That’s okay. Be an army of one.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may need to slow down a bit and catch your breath today, especially if you have been chasing around after other people making sure everything goes right for them, Reward yourself for your efforts with a little “me” time. You certainly deserve it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com