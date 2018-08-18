August 18: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The first thing you should do on your birthday this year is to make a list of your priorities. Too often in the past you have wasted time and energy on issues that are of no real consequence. Make every moment count over the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you must put your money where your mouth is this weekend, make sure you know what you are talking about. Just because you sound persuasive does not mean you are going to win the argument. Facts count for more than wishful thinking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If what you are working on does not satisfy your need for meaning and relevance, then ditch it and move on to something more creative. You don’t know what that something might be? It doesn’t matter, just change – you’ll find out soon enough.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As usual you are working too much for other people and not enough for yourself and what happens over the next 48 hours will encourage you to cut the ties that bind and put your own needs first for a change. It has to be done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Being a shy person by nature you can find it hard to express yourself as forcefully as you would like. However, as communications planet Mercury comes to the end of its retrograde phase you may surprise yourself by how much you have to say!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This weekend’s Venus-Mercury link will help you find the right words at the right time and make it easy for you to win people round to your way of thinking. Whether or not it’s the right way of thinking remains to be seen!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be spending a lot of time dreaming and not much time doing of late and that needs to change. You may have to wait until the sun enters your sign on the 23rd before you really get going but you can start making plans now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The worst that can happen this weekend is that you try something new and it doesn’t work. But if it does work it will pay huge dividends both professionally and financially, so take the chance and see what happens. What have you got to lose?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Mercury, planet of communication, comes to the end of its retrograde phase in the career area of your chart this weekend you can and you must believe you have what it takes to start climbing the ladder of success. Banish self-doubt from your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Reach out and make contact with people whose opinions you would not usually take much notice of. The planets indicate that ideas you discuss with a stranger could lead you in a radically new direction, one that brings joy back into your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be flavour of the month at the moment, and long may it last, but are the people who are singing your praises the ones you really want to impress? If not, redouble your efforts and don’t stop until you have earned their approval.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need help just ask for it. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign indicates that others will come to your aid, but only if you spell out the fact that you require their assistance. They know how angry you get when you receive uncalled for advice!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What seems of such importance to you now won’t concern you in the slightest come Monday morning, so you might as well stop worrying about it and resolve to have a good time instead. Weekends are meant for fun and romance!

