August 19: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Neptune link on your birthday will bring the generous side of your nature to the fore. Where before you condemned people you don’t understand now you will accept them for what they are. In return the universe will be generous to you as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you try to dash off in one direction the more events conspire to push you in another direction. Why don’t you take the hint, quit struggling and accept that the cosmic powers that be will guide you to where you most need to go.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although you like surprises what happens over the next two or three days could be a little alarming, especially on the work front where events have begun to spiral out of control. Just hold tight and enjoy the ride – it could be wild!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something will happen this week that encourages you to be more tolerant of people whose outlook on life is very different to your own. You will find that if you are less inclined to condemn them you won’t come in for so much criticism yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your powers of persuasion may be formidable but over the next day or two you will discover that even your charm has its limits. Having said which, do what feels right to you and don’t worry in the slightest what other people may think about it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend, relative or work colleague tries to get you to bend rules or cut corners you must let them know that your conscience won’t allow it. You will find it extremely hard to live with yourself if you betray your principles this week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if fate has given you a bad deal but at some point your perspective will change and you will understand that you have actually been quite lucky. The cosmic powers that be know what is good for you, so listen to your inner voice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not allow personal feelings to cloud your judgment this week, or any week come to that. Stand back from the situation you are struggling with and see it from a higher and wider perspective. The answer you seek is really quite obvious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The next day or two could be rather confusing, so promise yourself now that no matter how mixed up life may seem you won’t make any sudden decisions. Everything will work out fine in the end if you leave well alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t worry too much if certain people are critical of you this week. It means you have made an impression and now they cannot ignore you. Listen politely to what they have to say, then do what you were going to do anyway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put all your fears and anxieties out of your mind and act as if you cannot possibly lose – and you won’t. The planets indicate that if you look confident and act quickly and decisively you will succeed in ways you had not expected. Go for it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter what negative things may be happening around you at the moment it is essential that you stay positive and act only from the highest of motives. An open and optimistic outlook is a must if you are to do your bit to heal the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t be afraid to change direction at a moment’s notice this week. The more you act in ways that others find hard to predict the more likely it is you will make a success of your endeavours. Make it hard for your rivals to second guess you.

