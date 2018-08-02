August 2: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means you need to tread carefully in all kinds of relationships this year but doubly so on the work front where some people will be looking for excuses to start a fight. Rise above their pettiness and refuse to react.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you honestly believe that you are not getting the breaks you deserve then the only question that matters is what are you going to do about it? Don’t waste time and energy feeling sorry for yourself. Any day can be a new beginning, including today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a friend makes a suggestion that for some reason you don’t much like try not to make a big scene about it. Remember that you are on the same side and that they are only trying to help, even if some of their ideas seem a little far-fetched.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is only so far you can go on your own and the sooner you accept that fact the better. The time has come to put your ego on hold and join forces with people who share your aims, even if you don’t like them a great deal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may think that who you know and what you know will protect you but that is not an invitation to take foolish risks. The planets warn that even if you are the type of Cancer with a really tough outer shell you still have limits. Stay within them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Focus on good things only today and act as if bad things don’t exist. That may sound like wishful thinking but the fact is the universe is a living entity and responds to the way you think and feel. Give it a try and see what happens.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be the calmest and most emotionally controlled Virgo who ever drew breath but what happens over the next two or three days will test your self-discipline to the limit. No matter who or what upsets you, refuse to let it own you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s Mars-Uranus link warns you need to take care when dealing with potentially explosive relationship issues. Even if you know who is in the right and who is in the wrong try to avoid making accusations – it could make the situation worse.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

At some stage today you will need to stand back from what you are working on and remind yourself that what excites you may not be what excites other people. If they don’t want to get involved in your project there is no need to take it personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is a universal law that the more you give the more you get in return, so instead of trying to get the most for yourself today try helping other people to get what they need instead. Your generosity will come back to you over time in interesting ways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be strong enough to take whatever life throws at you but that does not mean you should act in ways that invite challenges you don’t really need. If you take the path of least resistance today you will still end up some place worth going to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you try to influence events over the next 24 hours the more likely it is you will fail, and maybe even make things worse. As Mars is now at odds with your ruling planet Uranus by far the best thing you can do is leave well alone.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get past your tendency to fear the worst. The mind is a powerful tool and if you believe that bad things are going to happen they most likely will. Strive to be positive in everything you think, say and do. Yes, it is possible.

