August 3: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need a new challenge, a new goal, a new quest. You are more likely to find the path that is right for you if you make a clean break with the past. Purge your brain of every last bit of mental and emotional junk. A new life beckons.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in the dynamic sign of Leo means you are in the mood to take risks and with luck they will pay off. Luck will be less of a factor though if you join forces with people who share your ambitions. Work together for your common good.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take the initiative and make things happen. The planets warn if you sit around waiting for others to make the first move you may still be in the same spot this time tomorrow, maybe even this time next week! Get down to business Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everyone seems to be on your side at the moment, which makes a nice change, but there is a danger that with so many people singing your praises you could lose sight of your most important goal. Don’t let the adulation go to your head.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your stress levels have been a bit high of late and you need to find ways to lower the pressure so you can enjoy life again. The best way by far is to take nothing too seriously. Success and failure are two sides of the same human coin.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Under no circumstances can you allow other people to speak on your behalf today. You may think they know what is best, and maybe they do, but will it be best for them or for you? If something needs to be said you must say it yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you trust someone enough to let them spend your money for you? If you are absolutely convinced that a friend or relative can get the best bang for your buck then maybe it’s worth taking the risk. But don’t forget: There are no guarantees.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be super sharp mentally today, which can help you make the right choices when it comes to friendships and group activities. You should listen to what others tell you, of course, but trust your own instincts first, middle and last.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend needs your help today you will rush to their assistance with no questions asked. Which is very noble of you but the planets indicate if you had asked a question or two you may have been in less of a hurry to get involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yours is a sign that does best when you are out in the world doing things, so get your act together and get busy on something that requires a serious input of both time and energy. Someone you meet on your travels could become a partner for life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to follow the herd, so don’t start now. Go your own way, do your own thing and make sure if there are any discoveries to be made you are the one who makes them. Don’t aim just to be good, aim to be the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to stand back from your life and try to see it the way other people do. Hopefully you will discover that what seems wrong from your viewpoint is really no big deal from their perspective. Will that lead to a change in thinking? Time will tell.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Use your charm and your powers of persuasion to get friends, family and work colleagues to do things for you. A little bit of flattery will help. Tell them what you know they most want to hear. Some people are so easily won over!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com



