August 4: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means give your backing to a social or political movement this year but don’t get so deeply involved that you lose sight of the things and the people that really matter. If you want to heal the world you should start much closer to home.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you drop some of your more inflexible ideas and open your eyes to new possibilities, you could make a major breakthrough this weekend. The future won’t go to those who refuse to move with the times, so get your skates on Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Never doubt that there is a plan at work in the universe and that even when you seem to be moving backward you are in fact making some sort of progress. Once you get past your tendency to gloom and doom this should be an amazing weekend.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Are you the kind of person who learns from others’ mistakes, or are you the kind of person who has to make them for yourself before you get the message? Either way you will learn something to your advantage today – hopefully at not too high a cost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to push your limits over the next 48 hours but the planets warn you may have overestimated your ability to keep control of the situation. If things start getting a bit weird it means you need to tone down your act a little!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Give yourself room to think this weekend by steering clear of people who are loud and aggressive by nature. You cannot get your head together if you are surrounded by people who seem to think that noise for its own sake is a good thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can and you must be more adventurous. You don’t have to go to extremes and risk everything but you do have to realize that you won’t get far if you stay too deep within your comfort zone. Remember, it’s life – it’s not to be feared.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means plan big but don’t get carried away with grandiose schemes that are unlikely ever to see the light of day. Also, if you commit yourself to something before you have thought it through it could cost more than you bargained for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem eager to get out and about at the moment, and that’s good, but don’t stray so far from home or your base of operations that you find it difficult getting back again in a hurry. The planets warn that something unexpected is about to occur.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life is what you make of it and what you make of it depends on the thoughts you choose to focus on. Your ruler Jupiter will in some way remind you that a positive attitude is a must, not just now and again but every minute of every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try to be tactful and forgiving when dealing with people who rub you the wrong way for one reason or another. Most likely they are not being annoying for the fun of it, they just find it extremely difficult to live up to your expectations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You of all people should understand that success is rarely a matter of luck but comes about through knowing what you are aiming for and resolutely going after your goals. You should enjoy plenty of success this weekend, all of it thoroughly deserved.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your ability to sense how other people feel puts you at an advantage in some situations but makes you vulnerable in others. What happens today will need to be dealt with on a purely rational level, so switch off the empathy for a while.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com



