August 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

They say that fact is stranger than fiction and what happens over the coming year will go a long way to proving that point. If you expect the unexpected you won’t be disappointed – though chances are you will still be caught totally by surprise.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It does not matter who or what may have upset you, there is no point getting worked up about it. Life is what it is and people are what they are, so learn to adapt – just like others adapt to you! Avoid confrontation if you possibly can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others may react with shock to your actions today but they should have seen it coming. For quite a while now you have been sending out signals that have been easy to decipher – so if they are too stupid to understand them it’s not your fault.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not everyone is enjoying life to the same degree at the moment, so make allowances and don’t think it’s you who has done something wrong if friends and family members get a bit grouchy. It’s no big deal and they will get over it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point comparing yourself to people who are higher up the ladder of success. They have their path to follow and you have your own. Focus on what you do best and aim to be just a little better than you were yesterday.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Can you be sure that the information you are receiving can be relied on? According to the planets there is reason to believe that someone is trying to mislead you, so do your own research today and draw your own conclusions. Trust only yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stop blaming what’s gone wrong in your life on other people and take full responsibility for your own actions. It is still your destiny to make a difference in the world but you need to be a lot more positive in your outlook.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to take what happens over the next two or three days too seriously because in the greater scheme of things it is of only minor importance. The less you allow yourself to get worked up about events the more you will be able to exploit them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you so fearful of change? It may seem as if your world is being turned upside down by events beyond your control but you should not be worried by it. Whatever happens you will land the right way up again. Somehow you always do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something that occurs out of the blue today may give you a bit of a fright but almost immediately you will recognize that it is precisely what you need to motivate you. You’ve been far too quiet of late Sag – time to make some noise!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The busier you have been of late – and chances are you have been very busy indeed – the more likely it is that you have strayed from your special path. What happens today will bring back some focus to your life. Soon you will be going places again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be that a friend or loved one has been keeping things from you but it’s only because they believe it is for your own good. Thank them for their concern but let them know that from here on in you demand to know everything. And mean it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are not in the mood for socializing today you must not force yourself. Let everyone know that you are happy where you are, even though there does not seem to be much in the way of human stimulation. Your mind stimulates you enough.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com