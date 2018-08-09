August 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put your thinking cap on and try to work out why the past 12 months were not as rewarding as you expected them to be. The mark of true intelligence is to learn from mistakes and if you can do that then the next 12 months will be amazing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be tempted to give up on something that isn’t progressing as quickly as you had hoped it would but don’t be too hasty. The planets indicate that by the weekend at the latest it will be moving ahead at speed again. Be patient.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is nothing stopping you from making things happen, both in your personal life and at work, but you must focus on what is important. If you spread your energy across a range of activities none of them will amount to much.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can sense that something big is about to happen, something that has the potential to change your life for the better, so make sure you are ready for it mentally, emotionally and physically. And don’t make any plans for the next few days!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You like to give people the benefit of the doubt but it will pay you to be a little less trusting over the next 24 hours. If someone lets you down don’t shrug it off as one of those things – let them know that you are far from amused.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you feel needs to be said then now is the time to speak up. With the sun and Mercury joining forces in your sign today your words will carry authority and power. You must, however, make sure that what you say is true.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be happy with life at the moment but not everyone is as fortunate as you, so do what you can to cheer up those who seem a bit depressed. Find ways to bring the smiles back to the faces of those who do nothing but frown.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to take on any tasks that will use up a lot of physical energy. Mentally you are on top of your game at the moment but your body may not be functioning at optimum levels, so know your limits and don’t push yourself too hard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you have dealings with is under a lot of pressure at the moment, so try not to make too many demands of them. You know what it is like when everything seems to be getting on top of you, so stand back and give them some space.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not think of yourself as particularly ambitious but if you take the lead on the work front today you may be surprised by how much you enjoy wielding authority. Just remember that with authority comes responsibility. Don’t go mad!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you are worrying about will almost certainly never happen, so put it out of your mind and focus on more positive things. Ultimately, the world you experience is the world that you choose to create, so create something good that will last.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something will happen today that makes you wonder if having complete freedom of action is such a good thing. It will also teach you – if you did not already know – that what you do with others is of higher value than what you do on your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you don’t tone down your act a bit you may end the day with a sore head – or worse. The message of the stars is that you cannot just do as you please. There are rules that have to be obeyed and standards that have to be met.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com